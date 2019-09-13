Cadillac Fairview to buy east-side Toronto development site from First Gulf

Real estate developer Cadillac Fairview Corp. Ltd. is launching a major new development on the east side of Toronto, the company said Friday in announcing a deal to buy a 38-acre site that will eventually contain over 10 million square feet of new office space.
The largely vacant parcel of land, which lies just east of the Don Valley Parkway and north of the Gardiner Expressway, is one of the largest undeveloped tracts in Toronto’s core and was pitched last year as a potential site for Amazon’s new second headquarters. Amazon announced last November it would instead build in two U.S. locations.
Cadillac Fairview purchased the site from developer First Gulf Corp. and its partners for an undisclosed sum to build a new commercial core on the east side of the city’s downtown.
Cadillac Fairview chief executive officer John Sullivan estimated there will be about 10 office buildings by the time the project is completed over roughly 15 years.
The real estate developer, owned by the giant Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, is one of the few companies in Canada that would be a logical buyer for the site, Mr. Sullivan said, because it can finance a project of such large scope.
In past decades, he said Cadillac Fairview’s most profitable ventures have been its large mixed-use developments, including the Toronto Eaton Centre, the TD Centre in Toronto and the Pacific Centre in Vancouver.
“We have a certain expertise in developing projects of this scale,” he said in an interview.
“When you combine that with the fact that Toronto is booming in terms of office demand and absorption, and there’s very little land left in the core, we think this is a really opportune time to take on a project like this. And frankly, given its scale, there are very few others who can do it, which to some extent is a competitive advantage to us.”
Toronto is forecast to need 45 million square feet of additional office space by 2041 to accommodate an anticipated 300,000 more employees, Cadillac Fairview said.
In addition to a sea of new office buildings, the site will include significant retail space – but not a shopping mall – and may offer other amenities such as a hotel, Mr. Sullivan said. It will also have about nine acres of green space with plazas, sidewalks and open space.
The key to the site’s success will be a new transit hub, which is expected to contain a commuter Go Train station and eventually a streetcar stop and a new subway station if the proposed Ontario Line subway expansion is built.
The East Harbour land has little road access and is surrounded on most sides by industrial buildings and existing railway tracks, which means there would also be a new road network to open up the site.
The largest existing building on the land is the former Unilever building, once a soap factory and now occasionally used as an event space or for film shoots. It will be the first piece to be redeveloped, and will be expanded into a roughly 600,000-square-foot office building, Mr. Sullivan said.
Mr. Sullivan said it will ultimately be one of the smallest office buildings at the site when the project is all finished. “It’s just the simplest one to start with so that will likely be the first one.”
He anticipates construction will launch in the next two years, and the first workers will begin filling the site within five years.
The site will benefit from major new housing developments underway or proposed on the east side of the city.
There are numerous new condominium towers going up just north of the site along Eastern Avenue, for example, while the proposed Sidewalk Labs neighbourhood known as Quayside could be built on 12 acres to the southwest of the area. Sidewalk Labs has proposed an even larger IDEA district in the same area, which it says could grow to include 190 acres of surrounding land that are owned by a variety of public and private entities. The site would be just south of the East Harbour development.
“I think if it happens, it just adds value to our site,” Mr. Sullivan said the proposal. “If it works out that the city agrees with what they’re thinking about, and they can make sense of it, we would welcome that.”
There is no housing planned for the East Harbour site because the land is not zoned for residential use due to flooding risks in the eastern Port Lands area. Some planning analysts have previously complained about building a new neighbourhood at the site with no residential component, saying it would lead to a dead zone on evenings and weekends when workers go home.
However, Mr. Sullivan said Cadillac Fairway would be open to considering residential buildings at East Harbour if the city’s flooding remediation work makes it possible.
“We’ve done lots of mixed use developments where we have residential as part of it, and if it makes sense here and the city agrees with that, we would obviously consider it here as well," he said.
