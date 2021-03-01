CAE buying L3Harris Technologies’ defence training business for US$1-billion

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

CAE buying L3Harris Technologies’ defence training business for US$1-billion

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

CAE Inc. is doubling its U.S.-based market share with the US$1-billion purchase of L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s defence training business.

The Texas-based division of defence contractor L3Harris provides live and simulator training to U.S. military operators of submarines, F-16 and F/A-18 fighter jets, armed drones, and the B-2 stealth bomber, with revenue of US$500-million and 1,600 employees.

The deal, which is the largest for CAE, will boost yearly per-share profit by at least 10 per cent in the second year of the acquisition, Sonya Branco, CAE’s chief financial officer, said on a conference call held to discuss the purchase that is funded in part by the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and an investor from Singapore.

Story continues below advertisement

The complementary businesses offer opportunities to cut costs and offer customers a greater range of services. CAE is capitalizing on the aviation market disruption caused by the pandemic to establish better footing on which to emerge, while positioning itself to expand sales in the United States and abroad, Ms. Branco said.

The deal, announced on Monday morning, is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second half of 2021. Investors reacted by driving up CAE’s share price by 12 per cent on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Marc Parent, CAE’s chief executive officer, said the deal gives CAE a chance to expand in the U.S., home to the world’s largest defence budget - worth more than US$700-billion.

“With any deal, before I move forward, what I want to see is visibility, predictability and profitability,” Mr. Parent said. “We are doubling the size of our military business in the United States. And the U.S. defence budgets are highly visible. The government publishes the budget every year …  and for the next several years ahead. There is no better visibility.”

He said the combined companies’ training capabilities cover almost all the aircraft in the U.S. Air Force, from cargo and tanker aircraft to bombers, fighter jets. CAE marine vessel services will be complemented by L3Harris’s submarine training offerings, he said.  “There is no program in the United States opportunity that we can’t go after,” he said. “We can go after the largest programs.”

CAE sells helicopter and fixed-wing services to U.S. military and is more focused on international markets than the L3Harris division, which derives 83 per cent of its sales from the United States.

CAE reported a 10-per-cent drop in sales in the latest quarter as the pandemic reduced demand for civil aviation training. L3Harris has not been as affected by the pandemic, given the lax flight and travel restrictions and durability of U.S. defence spending.

Story continues below advertisement

CAE’s cash purchase of the division will be funded by a C$475-million investment from the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, and C$225-million from GIC Private Ltd., a Singaporean sovereign wealth fund.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

' ].join(''); bioEp.init({ html: html, width: 608, cookieExp: 0, delay: 0, onPopup: function () { exitPopupPushAnalytics('popupDisplay') } }); } function popupClickSubscribe(tag) { exitPopupPushAnalytics('clickSubscribe-' + tag); var url = 'https://subscribe.theglobeandmail.com/#/digital?intcmp=promotions_cem1697-' + tag; window.location.href = url; } function exitPopupPushAnalytics(action) { window.analyticsLayer.push({ "event": "clickEvent", "clickEvent": { "testId": "cem1697", "feature": "promotions", "action": action, "type": "test", "label": action, "variantName": "experience", "segmentName": "popup" } }) }
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies