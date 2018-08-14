 Skip to main content

CAE raises dividend; first-quarter profit up from a year ago

The Canadian Press
Montreal-based flight simulator company CAE Inc. increased its dividend as it reported its first-quarter profit and revenue improved compared with a year ago.

The simulator maker says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 10 cents a share, up from nine cents.

The increased payment to shareholders came as it reported a first-quarter profit attributable to equity holders of $69.4 million or 26 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30.

That compared with a profit of $59.6-million, or 22 cents per diluted share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue in the three-month period totalled $722-million, up from $656.2-million.

The company says its performance in the quarter was led by its civil aviation training division which saw 16-per-cent growth.

