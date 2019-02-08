 Skip to main content

CAE reports fall in quarterly profit

CAE reports fall in quarterly profit

Montreal
The Canadian Press
CAE corporate headquarters are shown in Montreal on Aug. 10, 2016.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

CAE Inc. says its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as revenue also edged lower.

The flight simulator manufacturer and training company says it earned a profit of $77.6 million attributable to shareholders or 29 cents per share for the quarter.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 32 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The result was down from $143.8 million attributable to shareholders or 53 cents per share a year earlier when the company benefited from US tax reform and a gain on the valuation of its investment in the Asian Aviation Centre of Excellence.

Excluding the impact of the U.S. tax reform and the valuation gain, CAE would have earned $102.7 million or 38 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $816.3 million, down from $828.2 million.

