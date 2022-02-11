CAE Inc. CAE-T says its profit in its latest quarter fell compared with a year ago as its revenue climbed higher.

The Montreal-based company says its net income attributable to equity holders fell to $26.2-million or eight cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of $48.8-million or 18 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue in what was the company’s third quarter totalled $848.7-million, up from $832.4-million.

CAE says civil aviation training revenue was $390.1-million, down from $412.2-million a year earlier, while defence and security revenue was $426.5-million, up from $299.3-million. Health care revenue was $32.1-million, down from $120.9-million.

On an adjusted basis, CAE says it earned 19 cents per share for its most recent quarter, down from 22 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 19 cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

