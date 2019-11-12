Caisse CEO Michael Sabia to step down

Michael Sabia, president and chief executive officer of the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, is stepping down at the beginning of February of next year, the Caisse said in a statement Tuesday.
Mr. Sabia has been head of the Quebec pension fund company for 11 years.
The company’s board has started a search for the next president and CEO, it said in a statement.
More to come
