Caisse de dépôt posts 2.3 per cent loss, hit by real estate and shopping mall portfolio

Canadian pension fund giant Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec has posted a 2.3 per cent loss on its investments for the first half of the year, slammed by its exposure to shopping centres amid the coronavirus crisis.

Challenges in the Caisse’s retail and shopping centre investments, intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic as many malls were shut down, contributed to an 11.7 per cent loss for the real estate portfolio, the pension fund said in a statement Friday outlining its results for the first two quarters of 2020. The Caisse said it would speed up transformation plans for each of those assets and shift its resources to more promising market segments like industrials or mixed-use projects.

The pension fund held net assets worth $333-billion at the end of June, down from $340-million at the end of December. It disclosed an annualized return on investment of 6.3 per cent over the last five years, more than the needs of its depositors over the long term.

“In the first half of 2020, the global economy was hit by a crisis that was unprecedented both in its speed and reach. Exceptional central bank monetary policies coupled with historic government assistance programs have prevented the recession from becoming a depression, but there is a growing dichotomy between the real economy and financial markets,” said Caisse Chief Executive Charles Emond. “With the pandemic having sharply accelerated trends, especially in technology and retail, our significant exposure to shopping centres and our underweight position in certain Big Tech stocks in equity markets impacted the portfolio’s performance in the first half of the year.”

The results highlight the scope of the challenge ahead for Mr. Emond, a former Bank of Nova Scotia executive who took over as CEO of the pension fund manager in early February as global stock markets were climbing to record highs. The coronavirus pandemic has altered the picture completely since then, creating deep problems in several sectors of the economy in addition to opportunities.

Like other major real estate players, the Caisse’s Ivanhoé Cambridge property arm is facing an extraordinary economic crisis, with malls shuttered or facing huge drops in traffic, and the future of office towers coming into question as tech giants such as Shopify, Facebook and Twitter embrace permanent work-from-home arrangements. Ivanhoe president and former banker Nathalie Palladitcheff is trying to whittle down Ivanhoé‘s stake in malls, but she told The Globe and Mail in June that she still has faith in office buildings and wants to increase the company’s investments in residential and industrial real estate.

“We knew already that [some malls] were a little weak before the crisis. Not a surprise that they are weaker now,” Ms. Palladitcheff told The Globe. “We are not panicking, I am not panicking, there is a lot to do, that’s true. But we have been preparing ourselves for this kind of thing.”

The Caisse, which operates under a dual mandate to generate returns and contribute to Quebec’s economic development, in March created a $4-billion fund to help Quebec businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The aid includes loans and lines of credit. About 45 per cent of the funds have already been allocated, the pension fund said Friday.

The Caisse manages the nest eggs of thousands of retirees, including Quebec civil servants. It is among Canada’s biggest financial institutions and has investments in some of the country’s largest companies.

