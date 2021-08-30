 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Caisse de depot to acquire health-care staffing firm in $2-billion deal

David MilsteadInstitutional Investment Reporter
Nicolas Van Praet
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Centerbridge Partners LP will buy Medical Solutions from TPG Growth.

Christinne Muschi/Reuters

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and a partner will buy one of the biggest U.S. health care staffing companies, taking advantage of the high demand for nurses.

The Caisse and Centerbridge Partners LP will buy Medical Solutions from TPG Growth, part of the buyout firm previously known as Texas Pacific Group. TPG Growth has owned the company since 2017.

A source familiar with the terms told The Globe and Mail the deal values the company at about US$2-billion, including debt, and the Caisse and Centerbridge will split ownership 50-50. The Globe is not identifying the source because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Story continues below advertisement

The parties did not disclose the financial terms in Monday’s announcement.

Medical Solutions is an Omaha, Neb., company that says it provides 12,000 medical staff annually to more than 4,500 facilities in the United States. While the company’s core business is “travel nurses,” who journey to fill temporary shortages at hospitals and other care providers, the company has expanded into other areas of medical staffing.

Medical Solutions itself is in deal-making mode: In 2018, the company acquired PPR Talent Management Group in Jacksonville, Fla., and in 2019 acquired Omaha-based C&A Industries, parent to a number of health care staffing companies. Reuters reported in 2017 that TPG’s purchase valued the company at US$500-million before those deals.

Researchers at Staffing Industry Analysts said in 2019 that a combined Medical Solutions/C&A would “have the potential to” become the fourth-largest health care staffing company in the United States.

Martin Laguerre, head of private equity and capital solutions at the Caisse, said in a statement the Medical Solutions investment would “support the next phase of its expansion.”

The shortage of nurses and other front-line medical workers has been one of the major stories of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a crush of patients has overwhelmed hospitals and caused widespread burnout.

Any long-term impact in the number of people going into the nursing profession could create a supply-demand imbalance: In 2017, the U.S. federal government’s National Center for Health Workforce Analysis said it expected the number of registered nurses to grow from 2.8 million in 2014 to 3.9 million in 2030. And while it expected there would be enough nurses to satisfy overall demand, it still projected that seven states would have shortages in 2030, with four having a deficit of 10,000 or more full-time equivalents.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, Centerbridge said the global pandemic “is causing higher levels of burnout and lower morale for the country’s clinical workforce,” and it hopes the company can “solve the supply and demand imbalances” for nurses and other health professionals.

Recent Caisse health care efforts have included participating in the Lumira Ventures IV fund for biotechnology and medtech investments; joining a funding round for AlayaCare, a global home and community care software company; backing an acquisition by ambulance company Demers Braun Crestline; and supporting a deal by accessibility company Savaria Corp.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies