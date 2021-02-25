Caisse posts 7.7% return for 2020 as private credit investments, equities rally offset real estate weakness

Canadian pension fund giant Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec tallied a 7.7 per cent return for 2020, as gains in private credit investments and a stock market rally helped overcome ongoing trouble in its real estate holdings.
The Caisse generated investment returns worth $25-billion in 2020, boosting its net assets under management to $365-billion at the end of the year, the Montreal-based fund manager said in a results release Thursday. The gains reversed a 2.3 per cent loss sustained over the first half of the year.
In what Caisse Chief Executive Charles Emond called “an unprecedented environment characterized by sharp contrasts” between various asset classes, the Caisse’s return was nevertheless 1.5-per-cent lower than its benchmark. That was mostly a result of a 15.6 per cent negative return in its real estate portfolio, which was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on shopping centers and office buildings as governments ordered people to stay home.
On the flip side, the Caisse’s stock and fixed income holdings were strong. A 12.4-per-cent return on equities benefited from exceptional government and central bank stimulus and optimism that the global economy will recover strongly as vaccines roll out. Meanwhile, fixed income returned 9 per cent as the Caisse made private credit investments like the 1.87 billion pound financing with other partners for The Ardonagh Group, the U.K.’s biggest independent insurance broker.
“The pandemic shook the global economy in 2020, even further illustrating the disparity between market valuations and companies’ real growth,” Mr. Emond said in a statement. “The coming years will be challenging due to the ensuing economic consequences, extremely low interest rates and high valuations in multiple sectors. We must continue to rigorously manage our assets and focus on diversification to create value over the long term, while keeping up with developing trends.”
The results highlight the magnitude of the headwinds still ahead for Mr. Emond, a former Bank of Nova Scotia executive who took over as CEO of the Quebec Inc. pillar about one year ago as global stock markets were climbing to record highs. The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the picture completely since, creating deep problems in many sectors of the global economy even as it opens up buying opportunities.
The Caisse operates under a dual mandate to generate returns and contribute to Quebec’s economic development and
Mr. Emond has found himself on the defensive since his appointment over several key Caisse investments, notably the company’s US$170-million write off of its stake in Cirque du Soleil. The CEO received a cold reception last August at a hearing at the National Assembly over the pension fund’s perceived failure to do enough to protect the Cirque’s head office after it was taken over by its creditors in bankruptcy protection.
The Montreal-based pension fund has also come under fire for its shareholding in U.S. security company Allied Universal, which looks set to take over British rival G4S after Montreal-based GardaWorld bowed out of an auction for the company this week. Garda founder and chief executive Stephan Crétier has blasted the Caisse for backing Allied’s attempt to take over G4S and undermining his own buyout effort.
Exceptional central-bank monetary policies coupled with historic government assistance programs have prevented the recession from becoming a depression, but there is a growing dichotomy between the real economy and financial markets, Mr. Emond has said. The pandemic has accelerated certain trends that were already under way, particularly in technology and retail, he has said.
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem warned this week that
the damage to the national labour market caused by COVID-19 will not be easily undone and that a complete recovery will be long and protracted. “We are not going back to the same economy we had before,” he said in a speech to the chambers of commerce in Edmonton and Calgary.
The health crisis has hurt the pension fund manager’s exposure to shopping centres in particular, many of which have been closed under government lockdown orders. The bulk of Ivanhoé's shopping centres are in Canada, including Vaughan Mills in the Toronto region and Market Mall in Calgary.
Last August the Caisse reported a loss on its investments for the first time since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, announcing a negative return of 2.3 per cent for the first half of 2020 as net assets fell to $333-billion at the end of June from $340-billion at the end of December. At the time, it vowed to speed up a pivot to more promising real estate holdings like logistics centres and boost investments in technology companies, in which it said it was underinvested.
