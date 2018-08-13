Callidus Capital’s Newton Glassman takes medical leave from CEO post

Open this photo in gallery A sign shows the entrance to the offices of Callidus Capital in Toronto, Ontario, Canada July 6, 2017. CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Callidus Capital Corp.'s Newton Glassman is stepping aside as chief executive officer to take a medical leave due to a severe lower back condition, the lending company said on Monday as it reported a deeper second-quarter loss.

Mr. Glassman’s medical leave comes after he missed Callidus’s annual meeting in July due to health reasons. The company, the publicly traded arm of the Toronto-based financier’s Catalyst Capital Group Inc., said his duties will be taken up by the rest of the management team.

He will maintain his positions as executive chairman and director, and also remain managing partner of Catalyst, the private equity firm, Callidus said. Mr. Glassman is known for his pugnacious style, which he has displayed through numerous lawsuits he has filed against business adversaries.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Glassman two operations on his lumbar spine, Callidus said in a detailed explanation of his condition. During examination of Mr. Glassman’s lower back, physicians determined that his cervical and thoracic spine will need testing. In addition, there are indications of a possible neurological disorder, the company said.

The operations are scheduled for the early autumn, followed by an indefinite period of recuperation and rehabiliaton, Callidus said. “To the extent deemed necessary in the future by Callidus, Catalyst will provide personnel and/or resources necessary to ensure all of Mr. Glassman's functions at Callidus are fulfilled as seamlessly and efficiently as possible,” it said.

Callidus shares have come under heavy pressure this year as the company’s efforts to find a buyer at a target price above $18 a share have so far come up dry. Meanwhile, the company, which lends to distressed companies, halted its dividend last month. The stock is down 72 per cent in the last 12 months.

In the second quarter, Callidus lost $40.8-million, or 75 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $25.8-million, or 51 cents a share. Revenue more than tripled to $89.4-million, as it took over three business that fell into default on their loans, it said.

Callidus said it had received indications of an impairment on its loan to Otto Industries North America Inc., a North Carolina-based company that makes plastic litter and recycling bins, prompting an impairment to goodwill of $15.5-million in the period.

It recovered $7.4-million in its comprehensive income from Catalyst, as part of a guarantee on specific loan losses and other asset impairments. Year-to-date, the guarantee from Catalyst – which owns 72 per cent of Callidus – has translated into a recovery of $37.3-million in comprehensive income.

Callidus said it discontinued reporting a contentious financial assumption known as “unrecognized yield enhancements” after the Ontario Securities Commission expressed concern. That figure, which is not recognized by the International Financial Reporting Standards organization, totalled $77.9-million at the end of the first quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It said the OSC had advised that it will name Callidus on its refilings and errors list for the next three years. The OSC had previously expressed concern about its reporting and had been monitoring its financial results.

Mr. Glassman has repeatedly discussed taking Callidus private and at one point set out a target price of $18 to $22 a share, based on a valuation by National Bank Financial. It said on Monday that it is still pursuing a privatization, but has nothing to report on the sales process, which began in 2016.

Analysts have said legal chill is one likely reason buyers are reluctant to come forward. Last year, Mr. Glassman launched a lawsuit against Greg Boland of West Face Capital, Wall Street Journal reporters and several other people, alleging they were part of a conspiracy to drive down Callidus’s stock price to benefit short sellers. Mr. Boland countersued, stating that he and West Face were not party to any conspiracy, and that he closed out his short position in Callidus in 2015.