Callidus shareholders urged to accept go-private bid or risk losing out on stock

Callidus Capital Corp.’s second-largest shareholder has agreed to take the struggling alternative lender private at a price well below what it had proposed less than a year ago.
Callidus’s special committee of directors urged minority investors to accept the cash offer from Bahamas-based Braslyn Ltd., warning that failing to do so could leave them holding shares with no value due to Callidus’s debt burden and worsening financial position.
The company, majority-owned by private-equity firm Catalyst Capital Group Inc., has racked up a string of heavy losses due to underperforming loans and weak financial results at companies it has acquired. This week, it reported a second-quarter net loss of $79.7-million, compared with a year-earlier loss of $40.8-million. Catalyst has provided loans to keep Callidus afloat, but will not provide any more if the deal is not completed, the committee said.
Under the deal, Braslyn will offer 75 cents for each share not owned by Catalyst. That is up from a stock price of 41 cents at Thursday’s close on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Late last year, Braslyn, owned by Tavistock Group founder Joe Lewis, proposed to buy out the minority for $2 a share, but did not make a formal bid.
Even that would have been a major drop from a target value set by Catalyst founder, and then-Callidus chief executive officer, Newton Glassman in 2017. At the time, he said there had been strong interest in a privatization deal among would-be suitors, and that the company could be worth $18 to $22 a share, based on a valuation from National Bank Financial.
However, the special committee said in a statement announcing Braslyn’s bid that Callidus’s marketing process, which began in September 2016, failed to attract any other bidders.
Catalyst owns about 73 per cent of Callidus’s stock, and its funds have provided a series of debt financings and guarantees. Catalyst has agreed to vote in favour of the deal. Braslyn, whose founder is the owner of British soccer’s Tottenham Hotspur as well as one of the world’s most valuable private art collections, has a 14.5-per-cent stake in Callidus.
Callidus shares were up 75 per cent at 72 cents on Friday.
The board committee noted that Callidus owes Catalyst $421-million, and it does not have the ability to repay the money. It said Catalyst had informed it that it will not grant any extensions beyond September 2020, if the Braslyn deal falls through.
“Inevitably, that would lead to the insolvency and/or liquidation of the company,” the committee said. “In such circumstances, the special committee considers it unlikely that the Callidus shareholders (including Braslyn) would receive any value for their common shares.”
Callidus’s fortunes have been clouded by a lengthy legal dispute with a group of investors, former borrowers as well as Wall Street Journal reporters. Mr. Glassman alleges they conspired to drive down the share price to benefit short-sellers by publicizing whistle-blower complaints to the Ontario Securities Commission. The defendants, including Greg Boland, founder of West Face Capital and a rival in numerous court disputes with Mr. Glassman, have denied the charges. Mr. Boland has countersued.
Braslyn’s bid requires the approval of a majority of the minority shareholders at a meeting, as well as court approval.
