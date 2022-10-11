Cameco Corp. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc’s renewables company will acquire nuclear company Westinghouse Electric Co. for US$4.5-billion plus more than US$3-billion in assumed debt.

The seller is another Brookfield unit, Brookfield Business Partners, which says it’s had a sixfold return on its 2018 investment.

The sale reflects nuclear’s hot status. The global campaign to reduce emissions from fossil fuels ran headlong into the disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Skyrocketing energy prices in Europe have prompted a rethink by some of a longstanding reluctance to rely on nuclear power.

Brookfield Renewable is among the world’s largest investors in clean energy and transition assets. Saskatoon-based Cameco is one of the largest global suppliers of uranium fuel for nuclear energy, with extensive uranium mining and milling, refining and conversion facilities.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, with its investors, will own a 51 per cent interest in Westinghouse and Cameco will own 49 per cent. The two will split the US$4.5-billion investment proportionally.

Brookfield will house the investment in its Global Transition Fund I, led in part by former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney. Brookfield Renewable will invest about US$750 million to own 17 per cent directly.

Cameco says it has available liquidity and committed financing, but also will be pursuing a “permanent financing mix” of cash, debt and equity so it can preserve its balance sheet.

Cameco completed a bought deal Tuesday of US$650-million for 29.6 million shares, or US$21.95 apiece.

In after-hours trading in the United States, Cameco shares fell more than 10 per cent from Tuesday’s close of US$25.82.

In a statement, Mr. Carney said “Every credible net-zero pathway relies on significant growth in nuclear power. It is an essential, reliable zero-carbon technology that directly displaces fossil fuels and supports the growth of renewables by providing critical baseload to our grids. The partnership of Brookfield and Cameco will help drive forward the growth of nuclear power the world needs for its clean energy transition.”

Tim Gitzel, president and CEO of Cameco, said “We’re witnessing some of the best market fundamentals we’ve ever seen in the nuclear energy sector.” The opportunity to partner with Brookfield Renewable to acquire Westinghouse “is expected to create a platform for growth across the nuclear value chain.”

Brookfield Business Partners LP – the industrials and services business of Brookfield Asset Management – acquired the business in 2018 from Toshiba Corp. for US$4.6-billion, purchased with US$1-billion in cash, the rest financed by borrowings.

Brookfield Business Partners had the century-old Westinghouse, which serviced the energy industry, narrow its focus to nuclear. Brookfield Business Partners says Westinghouse, which already had strong recurring cash flows, reduce its operating costs and pursue several acquisitions.

Brookfield Business Partners said Tuesday that when combined with distributions received to date, it will get back about six times its invested capital, giving it a 60 per cent annual return and US$4.5-billion of total profit. Brookfield Business Partners will get US$1.8-billion in proceeds from its 44% stake, with the balance distributed to institutional partner investors.

In April 2021, Reuters reported Brookfield Business Partners was exploring options for Westinghouse, including the sale of a minority stake that could value it at as much as US$10-billion including debt. No sale followed.

In May, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Brookfield Business Partners was ready to try again. The newspaper quoted Brookfield Renewables CEO Cyrus Madon as saying “Look, we’ve made many times our investment in Westinghouse. We’ve already pulled out more than our invested capital just through regular dividends. And I would say our job is sort of done here.”

With files from Tim Kiladze and Reuters