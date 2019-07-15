 Skip to main content

Report on Business Cameco shares down after ‘disappointing’ payout in arbitration ruling

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Cameco shares down after ‘disappointing’ payout in arbitration ruling

Saskatoon
The Canadian Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Uranium producer Cameco Corp.’s shares were trading down more than eight per cent Monday after the company received a smaller sum than it was seeking in an arbitration dispute.

Downward pressure that sent the stock price down $1.46 to $13.05 on the Toronto Stock Exchange followed what the company called a “disappointing” award of damages.

Cameco says a tribunal of international arbitrators ruled that a Japanese utility did not have the right to leave a supply agreement and awarded Cameco US$40.3-million, far less than the US$700-million in damages that it was seeking.

Story continues below advertisement

The utility Tokyo Electric Power Co. said in 2017 that it would terminate a long-term contract because of measures the Japanese government took after the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster.

The ruling, which can’t be appealed, overshadowed a positive decision from the U.S. to refrain from imposing import restrictions on uranium due to national security concerns.

Cameco, which sells about 25 per cent of its product to the U.S., says it was pleased by the decision.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter