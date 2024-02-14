Open this photo in gallery: Flexibility and community can help individuals balance artistic pursuits with the other demands of life.South_agency/Getty Images

Question: I want to pursue my passion in the creative arts, but with a full-time job and a busy family at home, my artistic pursuits keep taking a back seat. How do I make time for my passion while also balancing everything else in my life?

We asked Anuja Varghese, a non-profit professional with YWCA Hamilton and an award-winning author whose debut book Chrysalis won the 2023 Governor General’s Literary Award for Fiction, to tackle this one:

This is something I talk about a lot – the idea of balance. I think, like me, many women are passionate about their careers (which may not be in traditionally creative fields), and have spent years building valuable experience and networks. Beyond being a way to pay the bills, we care about the work we do, and in some cases, we may be recognized as experts or leaders with much to contribute to our sectors, organizations and professional communities.

At the same time, so many of us harbour a desire for a creative outlet in our lives. Maybe it’s painting or playing a musical instrument. In my case, it was writing. I was always scribbling something, but for a long time, I relegated my writing to a hobby. It was something that always took a backseat to ‘real life’ responsibilities – my full-time job, two kids, and other family and friend commitments. When I decided I wanted to pursue my passion more seriously – without quitting my day job – I realized I needed a better strategy to achieve some kind of balance between these two important parts of my life.

The first thing I did was start investing in my creative self. Small investments, like taking local writing workshops and classes, and later, enrolling in the Creative Writing Certificate Program through University of Toronto School of Continuing Studies, allowed me to carve out manageable amounts of time dedicated to honing my writing skills. And just like that gym membership – you’re more likely to make time for it if you’re paying for it!

Two other things that helped me balance my writing practice with all the other demands of life were flexibility and community. For some people, a scheduled daily or weekly time to work on artistic projects is a must. For me, my schedule is always shifting, so I had to allow for flexibility. Some days, I write on my phone while my kids are at piano lessons. Some days, I write at midnight when everyone else has gone to bed. I also started giving myself a few weekends a year where I hole up in a hotel room with no distractions and allow myself to be fully immersed in whatever I’m working on.

Connecting with a local literary community was also helpful in terms of meeting other writers, having events to go to, and sharing my work. When you’re only accountable to you, it’s easy to put your passion aside. When you connect with other artists, you become part of a larger creative community, which can support structure, balance and new inspirations in your art.

Finally – quit the guilt. We all have that voice in our head saying we should be doing something ‘useful’ instead of something artistic. It can feel silly and self-indulgent to spend time, money, and energy (all precious resources!) pursuing a creative passion. But, it’s important to recognize your creativity as an equally important part of your life and to give yourself permission to prioritize it.

