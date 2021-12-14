Independent investment dealer Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is continuing to expand its operations in the U.K. by scooping up London-based wealth manager Punter Southall Wealth Ltd.

Canaccord announced Tuesday that its British wealth manager has entered into an agreement to acquire Punter Southall Wealth, including the brand Psigma, from Punter Southall Group Ltd. for £164-million ($277.5-million).

“The market for financial advice to high net worth individuals is consolidating and we felt that Punter Southall Wealth would benefit from a larger partner which can take it to the next level of its development,” the group’s chief executive, Jonathan Punter, said in a statement.

Punter Southall Group manages about $8.5-billion in client assets and is forecast to generate about $57-million of annual revenue in 2021.

Canaccord managed about $57.5-billion in client assets in Britain and other European countries as of Sept. 30, up 26 per cent over the past year.

Canaccord CEO Dan Daviau has been keeping an eye on U.K. acquisitions after selling a 22-per-cent stake in the company’s British wealth-management business to U.S. private equity fund HPS Investment Partners LLC earlier this year. The HPS deal raised the equivalent of $210-million, which Mr. Daviau said was earmarked for expanding the wealth-management arm in Britain.

The Punter deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, is the second British wealth management company Canaccord has purchased this year. In April, it moved into Scotland for the first time with the acquisition of Edinburgh-based Adam and Company. The deal closed Oct. 1 and added $2.9-billion in client assets to the company.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.