Acquiescing to a major shareholder’s demands, the Canaccord Genuity Inc. CF-T board members who had been evaluating an insider bid to take the independent Canadian investment bank private have quit.

Gillian Denham, Dipesh Shah, Charles Bralver and Sally Tennant have all resigned as directors of the company, Canaccord announced early Monday. All four had previously comprised a special committee that was evaluating a takeover bid worth $11.25 per share, or about $1.1-billion, from more than 50 members of Canaccord’s management team.

The resignations come just days after Skky Capital Corp. Ltd, which owns an 8.8-per-cent stake in Canaccord, publicly called for the special committee to be replaced. Skky, a Bermuda-based fund manager controlled by Canadian financier Gordon Flatt, said on March 7 that it had “lost confidence” in the special committee after the committee rejected the management group’s offer as too low.

At the time, the now-former special committee cited a formal valuation by Royal Bank of Canada that found Canaccord was worth between $12.75 and $15.75 per share and had hired Barclays Capital Canada Inc. to explore potential alternatives.

In their resignation letter, the four former directors said the breakdown with management and others through the course of the bid had become “irreparable.”

Skky has an agreement with the management group requiring the fund manager to support the $11.25 per share bid and oppose all others, even if another offer were to emerge at a higher price. That agreement dates back to August 2022, despite Mr. Flatt having sent a letter around the same time stating his belief that Canaccord was in fact worth more than $15 per share.

In its call for the special committee’s removal, Skky requested Terry Lyons, a former executive at Brookfield Asset Management who had previously spent 18 years on Canaccord’s board, be reappointed as a director.

At a meeting on Sunday, the remaining members of the company’s board voted to bring Mr. Lyons, age 73, back. He will join venture capitalist Michael Auerbach on a reconstituted two-person special committee that will continue evaluating the management group’s offer.