 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Canaccord Genuity Group enters Scottish wealth management industry

Clare O’HaraWealth Management Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canaccord Genuity president and CEO Dan Daviau.

Hand-out/The Globe and Mail

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is expanding its wealth-management footprint into Scotland as it scoops up private investment manager Adam & Company.

Through its wealth manager in Britain, Canaccord announced on Thursday that it has entered into an agreement with the Royal Bank of Scotland PLC to acquire Edinburgh-based Adam & Company for £54-million, or the equivalent of $93.4-million.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to take place at the end of the second quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

The acquisition was announced two months after Canada’s largest independent investment dealer sold a 22-per-cent stake in its British wealth-management business to U.S. private equity fund HPS Investment Partners LLC. The HPS deal raised the equivalent of $210-million, an amount Canaccord CEO Dan Daviau said was earmarked for expanding the wealth-management arm in Britain.

“[HPS] gave us the balance-sheet capacity to continue to facilitate consolidation in the U.K. sector – that is exactly why we did the deal,” said Mr. Daviau in an interview. “We have a pretty active pipeline of acquisitions and [Adam & Company] is just the first of many to come”

Canaccord has done several acquisitions within Britain, but Thursday’s deal is the first time the wealth manager has moved into Scotland.

Currently, Canaccord has $52-billion of client assets under management in Britain and Europe, up 8 per cent over the past year, and oversees total client assets of $85-billion.

Adam & Company’s investment management business has grown about 45 per cent over the past five years and now manages about £1.7-billion ($2.9-billion) in clients assets.

The acquisition represents a “unique opportunity” for Canaccord to enter the Scottish market with a deeply established franchise, the company said in a release.

Canaccord intends to continue to operate the business under the name of Adam & Company and says the existing direct relationships between clients and portfolio managers will not be affected.

Story continues below advertisement

Graham Storrie, managing director of Adam & Company, will remain in a leadership role and Adam & Company’s investment team will become active members of Canaccord’s existing investment committees in Britain.

“To build on the success of Adam & Company’s investment management business it was essential to find a buyer who shared our investment philosophy and strategic ambitions for the future,” said Mr. Storrie, in a statement.

With reports from Andrew Willis

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies