Open this photo in gallery: The logo for Canaccord Genuity is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.Staff/The Canadian Press

Independent Bay Street investment bank Canaccord Genuity Inc. is facing a potentially “significant penalty” related to its wholesale market-making business.

The warning was disclosed in one of several regulatory documents Canaccord filed Wednesday evening. In a separate filing, the company also said board chair David Kassie would step down from his executive management role following Canaccord’s Aug. 4 annual general meeting and would step down as chair one year later.

Mr. Kassie has been a Canaccord director since 2010 when the company acquired Genuity Capital Markets, where he was CEO, and has served as chair since 2012. While he also briefly served as Canaccord’s chief executive officer for a six-month period in 2015 prior to the appointment of current CEO Dan Daviau, Mr. Kassie has since been listed solely as the company’s full-time chairman of the board.

He is not listed among Canaccord’s named executive officers in its most recent management information circular. Asked to clarify what executive management role Mr. Kassie would be relinquishing in the weeks ahead, a Canaccord spokesperson did not immediately reply. It is also not clear whether Mr. Kassie plans to remain on the company’s board after stepping down as chair in 2024.

The revelations of both the regulatory probe and the coming change of role for Mr. Kassie come barely two weeks after a group of more than 50 members of Canaccord’s management team was forced to abandon a $1.13-billion plan to take the company private. Both Mr. Kassie and Mr. Daviau were part of that group, which cited an unnamed “ongoing regulatory matter” as the main reason why required approvals were not received before the bid expired on June 13.

Over the past four months, Canaccord’s Toronto Stock Exchange-listed stock has fallen from a mid-February high of $11.80 per share – slightly above the management group’s offer of $11.25 per share – to a Wednesday closing price of $8.17 per share. That represents a decline of roughly 31 per cent.

Canaccord said in its annual information form that it expects the probe into its market-making activities “will be resolved in the ordinary course and expects that the resolution of the enforcement matter will not have a material impact on its financial condition or results of operations.” However, the regulatory statement added that the company “may incur a significant penalty and additional costs related to its business or become subject to other terms or conditions that may adversely impact its business.”

Based on “previous enforcement matters that were settled by other companies,” Canaccord said it had prepared “an estimate for a settlement of the enforcement matter” though no exact figure was specified. The company more than tripled its provisions for legal issues during its most recent fiscal year, adding $13.4-million to an existing balance of $4.8-million for a total balance of more than $18-million as of March 31, 2023.

Canaccord is a Toronto-based company, though because it has operations in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom and Australia, it was not immediately clear where the market-making investigation was taking place. A spokesperson for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the SEC “does not comment on the existence or non-existence of a possible investigation” and a spokesperson for the Ontario Securities Commission did not immediately respond.

Mr. Kassie, 67, was by far the best compensated member of Canaccord’s board of directors during its most recent fiscal year. He was paid a total of $1-million in cash: $450,000 in fees and another $550,000 in non-equity incentive plan compensation, the only director to receive such compensation.

As of March 31, Mr. Kassie held roughly 4.8 million Canaccord shares, worth $52.6-million at the time. Their current market value, however, is less than $40-million.