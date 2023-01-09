One of Canada’s largest independent investment banks is potentially about to go private.

The management team of Canaccord Genuity Inc. CF-T announced an all-cash takeover bid of $11.25 per share early Monday, valuing the financial services company at roughly $1.13-billion. New York-based HPS Investment Partners LLC, Canaccord’s largest individual shareholder, has agreed to provide up to $825-million in financing to support the deal.

While the offer represents a nearly 42-per-cent premium to the most recent 20-day average price of Canaccord’s stock, it is also roughly 32 per cent below the company’s November, 2021, value of $16.52 per share.

“The public markets place a low value on the business, given its exposure to a cyclical capital markets environment,” the group behind the takeover bid said in a release. “That has been magnified by the tumultuous 2022 in the capital markets and which is expected to continue while the common shares remain publicly traded.”

Collectively, the offeror group holds slightly more than 21 per cent of Canaccord’s common shares. Including the roughly 11 per cent of outside shareholders who have signed deals to support the bid, the offer currently has support from investors holding nearly one third of Canaccord’s common shares.

Investors representing at least 75 per cent of Canaccord’s total common shares must agree to sell in order for the go-private transaction to be completed, the offeror group said. If that occurs, the plan is to delist Canaccord from the Toronto Stock Exchange “as soon as practicable,” the group said, which would bring its nearly two decades as a public company to an end.

Daniel Daviau, Canaccord’s long-time chief executive and a member of the offeror group, said in a statement that the company’s shares “have proven to be not well-suited for trading in a public marketplace.”

As an employee-owned business, Mr. Daviau said Canaccord “will be able to focus its efforts solely on advancing its proven strategies in ways that serve the best interests of its clients.”

