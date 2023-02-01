Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. CF-T has signed a deal to acquire the Canadian private wealth business of Mercer Global Investments Canada Ltd.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

The acquisition is expected to add about $1.5-billion to Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s total client assets.

The deal is expected to close within the next three months, subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

Canaccord Genuity’s wealth management operations provides services to individual investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

The company is expected to release its third-quarter results after the close of markets on Feb. 8.