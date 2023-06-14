Open this photo in gallery: The logo for Canaccord Genuity is shown in Toronto on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.Staff/The Canadian Press

Executives at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. CF-T officially scrapped their all-cash $1.1-billion management buyout offer, ending a fight that turned into a hostile takeover from within and resulted in the resignations of multiple board directors.

Early Wednesday the investment dealer’s management team announced they have let their takeover offer expire, something they had previously warned could happen after disclosing a vague “ongoing regulatory matter” in one of Canaccord Genuity’s foreign subsidiaries.

The company’s shares dropped to $8 a piece early Wednesday, roughly where they were trading when the takeover saga began five months ago.

Canaccord Genuity’s management team also announced they have agreed to a two-year standstill agreement with the board.

The company’s leaders initially launched their management buyout, backed by chief executive Dan Daviau and board chair David Kassie, in January and set the price at $11.25 per share. At the time Canaccord Genuity’s shares were trading at $8.61.

Despite investing in its wealth management division over the past decade, particularly in the United Kingdom, Canaccord Genuity is still seen as a traditional investment bank that profits handsomely during bull markets, when deal volumes soar, and that suffers during downturns when advisory fees disappear. The previous year had been challenging for investment banks, and Canaccord Genuity’s shares were hit particularly hard, falling 48 per cent from their 2021 peak.

Management seized on the depressed valuation, but their buyout offer turned contentious within hours. On the same morning that Canaccord’s leaders said they wanted to take the company private, a committee of independent board directors said they had already hired Royal Bank of Canada as an adviser and that they were not prepared to accept an offer of $11.25 a share, based on RBC’s preliminary analysis.

A few weeks later, the committee formally rejected the takeover offer, saying Canaccord was worth $12.75 and $15.75 per share. The midpoint of that range, $14.25 per share, implied a valuation of $1.42-billion – almost $300-million more than the management group was offering.

The decision infuriated some shareholders. Skky Capital Corp. Ltd., a Bermuda-based fund manager controlled by Canadian financier Gordon Flatt that owns an 8.8-per-cent stake in Canaccord, said it had “lost confidence” in the special committee. In response, all four members of the special committee — Jill Denham, Dipesh Shah, Charles Bralver and Sally Tennant — quit, saying in a statement that their breakdown with management and others through the course of the bid had become “irreparable.”

Ms. Denham, the special committee’s lead director, had been a long-time colleague of board chair Mr. Kassie, and the two had worked closely together going back to their run at CIBC World Markets in the early aughts.

With the special committee in tatters, Canaccord Genuity appointed new directors to review the management buyout offer. Initially, it appeared that management had a better chance of getting their deal across the finish line, but in early May they disclosed the “ongoing regulatory matter” involving one of its foreign subsidiaries, without going into specifics.

Since then Canaccord’s shares have traded in the $9 to $10 range, partly because of the uncertainly around the regulatory issue, and partly because investment banks across Bay Street continue to struggle. With investment banks hurting, it was unclear if management were still as keen on the takeover at $11.25 per share.

Late Tuesday they officially let their offer expire, and the company will now carry on as if it is business as usual — albeit with some different leaders and board directors.

On Tuesday, Canaccord Genuity announced that Canadian capital markets head Pat Burke, a deputy to CEO Dan Daviau, was stepping down, according to an internal memo obtained by the Globe. Stuart Raftus, previously the head of the wealth management division, is now chief executive of the entire Canadian arm.

The board members who resigned have also been replaced by Terry Lyons, Amy Freedman and Rod Phillips. Ms. Freedman and Mr. Phillips will now serve as independent directors to both the audit and risk committee and the corporate governance and compensation committee.