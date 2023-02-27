Senior leaders of Canaccord Genuity Inc. CF-T are officially trying to take the independent Canadian investment bank private for less than the company believes it is worth.

More than 50 members of the company’s management team, including chief executive Dan Daviau, first announced plans to collectively launch a takeover attempt last month for $11.25 a share.

Despite a subsequent valuation of the financial services company prepared by Royal Bank of Canada finding Canaccord to be worth significantly more, the management group launched its all-cash takeover attempt on Monday, valuing the company at roughly $1.13-billion.

