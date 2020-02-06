Canaccord revenue plunged in Canadian capital markets division as cannabis financings dry up

Canaccord Genuity Corp.'s Canadian capital markets revenue dropped 42 per cent in the last three months of 2019 compared to the previous year, driven by a sharp decline in cannabis underwriting work.
The investment bank’s capital markets team brought in $35.3-million less from Canadian operations than it did in same quarter a year ago. That meant Canadian business accounted for only 28 per cent of Canaccord’s total capital markets revenue in the quarter, compared to 40 per cent a year before.
The drop was “partially due to a reduction in financing activity by issuers in the cannabis industry,” the company said in financial filings for its third quarter ended Dec. 31, released Wednesday evening.
Between 2015 and 2018, Canaccord dominated cannabis financing, underwriting both Canadian pot producers and U.S. companies listing on Canadian exchanges. In the last three months of 2018 alone, Canaccord helped raise around $2-billion for cannabis companies, including co-leading a $520-million initial public offering for Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. and a US$314-million IPO for Acreage Holdings, Inc.
Those fees dried up in 2019, as cannabis companies posted disappointing results in the wake of recreational legalization in Canada and investors lost interest in the emerging sector. Canaccord’s Canadian capital markets revenue was down 28 per cent, year-over-year, in the first nine months of fiscal 2019.
Revenue from global trading activity declined 11.8 per cent in the quarter compared to the preceding year. This was offset by an increase in higher-margin advisory fees, particularly in the U.S., where Canaccord acquired New York-based M&A advisory firm Petsky Prunier last year.
Despite a year-over-year decline in capital markets activity, chief executive Dan Daviau said the quarter was “solid” by historical standards.
"Overall, pipelines are healthy across all products in our fourth quarter, and we’re positioned to continue to gain share in our key mid-market focused sectors in all of our geographies,” Mr. Daviau said on a Thursday morning call with analysts.
“As always, converting the pipeline to completion remains dependent on market conditions. While the completion of the Brexit bill and the recently announced trade agreement between U.S. and Canada removes some, but not all uncertainty, event risk for our industry remains elevated,” he said.
Revenue from the wealth management side of Canaccord’s business was up 10.7 per cent year-over-year, and contributed roughly 60 per cent of the company’s pre-tax net income. This growth was aided by the October acquisition of Australian wealth management firm Patersons Securities Limited, which posted $11.1-million in revenue for the quarter.
Across the board, the company reported $308-million in quarterly revenue, down 7 per cent year-over-year, and net income of $22.8-million, or $0.21 per share, a drop from $0.31 per share. The company’s share price rose more than 3 per cent in Thursday morning trading.
