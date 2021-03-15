 Skip to main content
Canaccord unveils $367-million offer for wealth manager RF Capital Group

Andrew Willis
Investment dealer Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is unveiling a $367-million takeover offer for RF Capital Group Inc. after being rebuffed by its rival’s board and largest shareholder, Winnipeg’s Richardson family.

In a bid to unite two of the country’s largest independent wealth management platforms, Toronto-based Canaccord sent RF Capital’s board a letter last Tuesday offering $2.30 a share for the company, a price that’s 31 per cent above where its shares were trading. The following day, the board at RF Capital turned down the bid, without offering reasons, according to a press release from Canaccord on Monday.

RF Capital operates under the Richardson Wealth banner, with $30-billion in client assets under management and 19 offices across Canada. The Richardson family’s private holding company holds 44 per cent of Toronto-based RF Capital, while the remainder is owned by the company’s investment executives, current and former employees, and public shareholders.

By going public with its offer, Canaccord is reaching out to investors and attempting to open the door to negotiations aimed at creating “the preeminent independent wealth management business in Canada.” Canaccord has $88-billion of client assets under management, an increase of $32-billion over the past five years.

“We are disappointed that we have been unable to engage with RF Capital’s board of directors and the Richardson family in a meaningful and productive way,” said Canaccord chief executive officer Dan Daviau in a press release. Canaccord has been trying to hold talks with RF Capital since last September, and the Richardson family rejected an invitation to discuss the offer, according to the release. Mr. Daviau said Richardson Wealth’s advisers “would benefit from the scale, stability, and growth potential that Canaccord Genuity provides.”

Canaccord is pitching a deal at a time when its wealth management arm is expanding and its stock price is rising, while RF Capital is coming out of a two-year restructuring and has seen its share price slide. RF Capital was formerly known as GMP Securities Inc. Last month, long-serving Richardson Wealth CEO Andrew March announced plans to leave the firm at the end of March. In its press release, Canaccord said: “RF Capital has underperformed as a public company.”

In October, RF Capital reworked its ownership, with its investment advisers swapping their stake in a private subsidiary for shares in the publicly traded parent. The transaction valued the advisers’ RF Capital shares at $2.42 each, but the stock has continued to trade well below that price, closing last Friday at $1.76 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. In its press release, Canaccord said the board’s refusal to engage in talks prevents RF Capital advisers from cashing in on “significant value for their shares accumulated over many years of service.”

In a letter to RF Capital chair Don Wright, Canaccord said it would be prepared to pay for its rival in cash or stock. Canaccord said while its objective is to acquire 100 per cent of RF Capital, the offer is conditional on getting more than 50 per cent of the shares, which could allow the Richardson family to continue to hold its interest. Canaccord also said it would exchange RF Capital’s preferred shares, many of which are owned by employees, for the equivalent in its own preferred shares.

In the past three years, Canaccord recruited 45 teams of investment advisers who oversee $11-billion, including 14 teams from Richardson Wealth, with $3-billion in assets. The company said over the past decade, it invested $350-million on acquisitions and technology to support its wealth management platforms in Canada, Britain and Australia.

Last month, Canaccord raised the equivalent of $210-million by selling a 22-per-cent stake in its British wealth management business to HPS Investment Partners LLC, a New York-based fund manager. Last Friday, S&P/TSX Composite Index administrators announced that Canaccord is joining the index, effective March 22.

