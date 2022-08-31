After two years of consultations amid urgent calls for more mental health support, Canada’s telecom regulator has approved a new three-digit phone number – 9-8-8 – which would give callers in crises access to immediate suicide prevention support. But they won’t be able to access the number for another year.

As of November 30, 2023, Canadians will be able to text or call the number from anywhere in the country for free.

The CRTC has faced pressure from mental health organizations in past years for being slow to act in what many call a mental health crisis. Since the start of the pandemic, suicidal ideation among adults is up 4.2 per cent, according to Statistics Canada. According to the telecom regulator, approximately 12 Canadians die by suicide every day. The U.S. approved its own emergency number – the same three digits – in 2020.

The one-year delay comes as a result of necessary technical upgrades. According to the CRTC, the 9-8-8 function requires a 10-digit phone system to operate (this includes an area code like 416 and the seven digits that follow). In some areas, including Newfoundland and Labrador, northern Ontario and the Yellowknife area, 7-digit calling is still the norm. In order to support the new function, service providers are required to make the transition to the 10-digit system before the end of next May.

“A single, easy to remember point of contact will provide much-needed help to those in crisis and will be crucial to saving lives,” said Ian Scott, Chairperson and CEO of the CRTC, in a statement.

The emergency number was introduced in Bill C-269 by Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty, and passed unanimous in the House of Commons in December of 2020.

