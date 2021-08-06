Canada adds 94,000 jobs in July as economy edges closer to full recovery

Canada’s job market is moving closer to a full recovery after another round of hiring.
The country added 94,000 positions last month and the unemployment rate fell to 7.5 per cent from June’s 7.8 per cent, Statistics Canada said Friday. As it stands, the economy has recovered about 92 per cent of its pandemic job losses, leaving another 246,000 positions to go.
That said, the July result fell short of expectations. The median estimate from Bay Street analysts called for a gain of 165,000 jobs.
More to come.
