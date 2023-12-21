Open this photo in gallery: From the Nav Canada tower, controllers direct air traffic at Pearson International in Mississauga, Canada’s busiest airport, on Dec. 15.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

The skies above Southern Ontario are clear, and the planes are ticking steadily across the screens in the air traffic control centre at Toronto Pearson International Airport on a mid-December day.

From his chair, Dave Parco, a shift manager in Nav Canada’s area control centre, keeps watch on four large screens, toggling between the displays that track planes coming and going, weather, expected flight volumes and more weather.

He and his team of air traffic controllers direct when and where the planes land or take off, metering the space between the flow of aircraft to safely match the available taxiways, runways and terminal gates.

But Mr. Parco cannot control the most crucial factor in the equation: weather.

Canada’s busiest air travel days – the weekend before Christmas – coincide with the start of winter.

The threat of snow and ice present a fresh challenge to the aviation sector’s readiness.

The test comes a year after snowstorms ruined the holiday plans of thousands of travellers in Canada and parts of the United States. Winter weather, staffing shortages, a lack of resources and even a frozen luggage belt conspired to ruin the holidays for many.

Snow and ice can quickly bring an airport’s operations to a crawl. Planes landing on slippery runways need more tarmac, adding delays to the aircraft that follow. De-icing wings, ploughing and hauling baggage equipment around all add time to an industry that operates on an integrated schedule.

Things can go wrong, and the problems multiply.

“People say, ‘It snows all the time in Canada,’ ” said Tamara Vrooman, the chief executive of Vancouver International Airport. “Yes, it does, and it snows all the time in Calgary or Kamloops, where I’m from, but we don’t walk on the sidewalk at the same pace” when it’s slippery. Everything slows down.

Inside the Pearson control tower, staff keep an eye on their screens and point out maps of the airport and navigational routes around it. Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

The people who run airlines and airports say they are applying the lessons learned in the rocky emergence from the pandemic shutdowns. Staffing levels have returned to normal. Communications have improved among the multiple entities that work at airports and with customers, they say.

Still, nature has a way of spoiling travel plans, said Kevin O’Connor, Air Canada’s senior vice-president of global airports and operations control. And the changing climate means extreme weather happens more frequently. “We’ve seen polar vortexes. We’ve seen significant snowfall,” Mr. O’Connor said from Montreal. “If you have five centimetres of snow, that’s not the same as operating in 25 centimetres of snow. And so, Mother Nature plays a significant role.”

Air Canada AC-T has reserve crews at the ready and has staged 14 or 15 aircraft at its hubs in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver as backups. These are just in case other planes have mechanical problems or are stranded or delayed as the airline prepares to operate more than 1,000 flights a day and move 1.5 million people over the holidays.

Open this photo in gallery: Workers clear snow off a passenger staircase at Munich airport on Dec. 5, when it temporarily cancelled all flights due to bad weather.Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Mr. O’Connor pointed to a recent snowstorm in Munich and an earthquake in Mexico City as examples of events that snarled global air traffic and delayed Air Canada’s operations at home and elsewhere. “We have dozens of aircraft leaving Europe every day to come here, and if they can’t get out that affects [passengers in Canada],” he said. “It could be sunny in Vancouver, but flights could be affected because we are a global industry.”

The aviation industry and its customers are keen to avoid the snarls of last year’s Christmas break. Hundreds of Sunwing Airlines customers were stranded in Mexico for days. At Vancouver airport, passengers slept on the floor or were stuck on planes for as long as 13 hours as hundreds of flights were cancelled or delayed. Stories of lost luggage abounded. And airlines cancelled large parts of their schedules, dashing any hopes customers had of flying south or visiting family and friends for the holidays.

WestJet Airlines, which bought Sunwing in May, said it has made several changes to its operations this year. These include self-serve options that allow customers to rebook or request a refund if their flight is cancelled or delayed, new crew management software and text alerts on flight changes. WestJet said it will use as backups aircraft from Sunwing and Swoop, its defunct discount division.

Open this photo in gallery: A plane eases through the fog to approach Vancouver's airport on Nov. 26.Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Managers at Vancouver airport have spent the past 11 months preparing for the holidays, investing $40-million in dozens of areas in an effort to avoid the problems of last year. These include 19 new snow removers, more airfield and customer service staff and better technology to track weather and delayed luggage. Some restaurants will stay open later to serve people stuck overnight, Ms. Vrooman said.

The changes sprang from an operational review and public consultation after last year’s winter woes. “What we learned is that the system needs more resiliency built into it. And that’s tough coming out of the pandemic, when there’s labour shortages, from pilots, air traffic controllers to folks on the ground to [security] screening,” Ms. Vrooman said.

Airport leaders are asking for more planning, information and co-ordination from the airlines, contractors and government agencies that work there, she said. “Now we’ve got a detailed plan to make sure that all parts of the ecosystem are working in the same direction, because everybody here wants the same thing, which is to get the passengers efficiently on their way as quickly as possible.”

That’s simple enough on a snow-free day back at Toronto Pearson.

It’s late morning on a sunny Friday, and the control tower has already managed about 44 flights an hour, a number that will at times rise to more than 60 during the busy holiday periods. “As we get closer to Christmas, things are going to ramp up,” Mr. Parco told The Globe and Mail.

And what happens when that rush runs into a snowstorm? “Everything slows down,” air traffic controller David Leonard said.