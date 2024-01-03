Skip to main content
Reuters

Pfizer PFE-N said on Wednesday that Canada’s health regulator approved its gene therapy for the treatment of a rare inherited bleeding disorder called hemophilia B.

Canada’s approval comes ahead of a pending decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is expected in the second quarter of 2024.

U.S. regulators over a year ago approved CSL’s Hemgenix, the first one-time gene therapy for hemophilia B.

Hemophilia is a rare genetic bleeding disorder that causes the blood to take a long time to clot due to a deficiency in one of several blood clotting factors and is predominately found in males.

Report an error

Tickers mentioned in this story

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles

Interact with The Globe