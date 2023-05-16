Open this photo in gallery: Products on display at one of the butchers at the St. Lawrence Market in downtown Toronto.Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Canada’s annual inflation rate ticked up in April as a variety of costs – including gasoline, rents and mortgage interest – contributed to the first acceleration since last summer.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.4 per cent in April from a year earlier, following a 4.3-per-cent increase in March, Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday. Financial analysts were expecting an inflation rate of 4.1 per cent. Prior to this report, the annual inflation rate had been gradually declining since hitting a peak of 8.1 per cent last June.

The numbers suggest that curbing inflation could be a long and bumpy journey. While the Bank of Canada projects inflation will simmer to around 3 per cent this summer, it has also warned that price increases in the services sector could prove sticky.

The CPI numbers, combined with a tight labour market, will test the Bank of Canada and whether it thinks interest rates are sufficiently high enough to restrain inflation.

“The risk of a return to rate hikes at the next [Monetary Policy Report] release can’t be ruled out, as staying on hold is now very dependent on seeing a slowdown in the labour market,” Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC Capital Markets, wrote in a note to clients.

Gasoline prices rose 6.3 per cent in April, which Statscan pinned on an OPEC+ decision to reduce oil output, thereby raising prices. Crude prices have tumbled since mid-April, which should help lower the headline inflation rate in May, provided there isn’t a late acceleration.

Meanwhile, mortgage interest costs rose 28.5 per cent on an annual basis in April as more homeowners dealt with higher borrowing rates. Rents jumped 6.1 per cent from a year earlier. Statscan said higher interest rates may be contributing to more demand for rental units.

On the other hand, there is progress at supermarkets. Prices for groceries rose 9.1 per cent in April on a 12-month basis, down from 9.7 per cent in March. Grocery inflation seems to have peaked at more than 11 per cent in recent months. Cost increases at earlier stages of the supply chain – for instance, the prices received by farmers – have slowed dramatically, which should influence the final prices that shoppers see.

The short-term trend for inflation was less favourable last month. Expressed at an annualized rate, the three-month change in core inflation – excluding food and energy – was 4.2 per cent in April, up from 3.1 per cent in March.

Bank of Canada officials have repeatedly stressed in recent communications that the final leg of restoring price stability – getting inflation to 2 per cent from 3 per cent – could prove challenging.

To successfully bring inflation under control, several things will need to happen, Governor Tiff Macklem said in a recent speech. This includes a moderation in wage growth, a normalization of corporate pricing behaviour and lower expectations of near-term inflation.

Despite the inflation uptick on Tuesday, the Bank of Canada is widely expected to hold its policy rate at 4.5 per cent at its next decision on June 7. Over less than one year, the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate at eight consecutive meetings before pausing in March.

“If we start to see signs that inflation is likely to get stuck materially above our 2-per-cent target, we are prepared to raise rates further,” Mr. Macklem said.