Canada calls Michigan’s shutdown of Line 5 a threat to country’s energy security

Federal Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan is calling Michigan’s order to shut down the Enbridge pipeline Line 5 – a major energy conduit for Central Canada – a threat to this country’s energy security.
He said Canada considers the continued operation of Line 5 “non-negotiable” for this country.
It is the strongest language the federal government has used to date for a bilateral dispute that is quickly becoming a test of the budding relationship between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and new U.S. President Joe Biden.
The Trudeau government minister also vowed Canada would do whatever it takes to stop the state of Michigan from shutting down the pipeline. Earlier this week a senior Global Affairs official said Ottawa would invoke a 1977 Canada-U.S. treaty – which forces binding arbitration on the matter – if necessary.
Mr. O’Regan was speaking to MPs on a Parliamentary committee Thursday.
“We take threats to our energy security very seriously,” he told the special House of Commons committee on the economic relationship between Canada and the United States.
“A shutdown of Line 5 would have profound consequences, in Canada and in the United States,” the minister said.
Michigan’s governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered the May, 2021, shutdown of the Line 5 pipeline, citing environmental risks.
The Enbridge Line 5 pipeline carries petroleum from Western Canada through Great Lakes states to Ontario, where much of the crude is turned into gasoline and other fuels before the remainder is shipped via the Line 9 pipeline to Quebec refineries.
Without this pipeline, Ontario would be about 45-per-cent short of the crude oil it requires, according to Enbridge Inc. The supply from Line 5 is used, among other things, to produce gasoline and diesel for Ontario as well as 100 per cent of the jet fuel used at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
The pipeline from Michigan is also a critical source of supply for the Line 9 pipeline that runs from Ontario to Quebec and provides 40 per cent to 50 per cent of the crude oil that is used by Quebec refineries to make gasoline and other fuels. Line 5 also provides 55 per cent of Michigan’s propane needs.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.