Canada anted up tens of billions of dollars in subsidies to muscle into the electric vehicle battery business. But will its late arrival hinder its bid for ‘superpower’ status? The Globe surveys the supply chain end-to-end for clues

This story is part of Mission Critical , a Globe series that looks at the issues around whether Canada can become a mining superpower in critical minerals used in the clean energy transition. Read the most recent story published from the series here.

In the global scramble to profit from the electric vehicles that are expected to flood roads and highways the world over, few trophies are as vigorously contested as gigafactories – the term for giant battery manufacturing plants. To lure them to Canada, Ottawa and the provinces have offered huge subsidies to the likes of Stellantis NV and Volkswagen.

The rationale for such generous incentives, potentially worth tens of billions of dollars, is that demand for EVs is growing so rapidly that, by 2030, they might account for half of new passenger cars sold worldwide. Ontario’s automaking industry must pivot quickly to churning them out. Any company that can provide crucial inputs – everything from raw minerals to finished battery packs – stands to reap a fortune and create coveted, high-paying jobs. The federal government adopted the phrase “from mines to mobility” to express its sweeping ambitions.

With fresh investments announced regularly, it might seem that Canada has already carved out a pre-eminent position in the EV revolution. Some observers believe it already has. In a recent assessment of countries’ readiness to provide key inputs such as renewable energy, raw materials and battery cells, EY, a consultancy, ranked Canada fifth, ahead of traditional automaking nations like Germany and Japan.

In a commentary published earlier this month, lawyers at Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP declared that, thanks to Canada’s “numerous competitive advantages,” the country is already poised “to emerge ahead of the pack as a powerhouse.”

Given predictions that the battery market will continue to grow exponentially, this is heady stuff. In a report published this week, RMI, a U.S.-based clean-energy think tank, said battery sales have been doubling every two to three years, and the global market for them will soon exceed that for solar panels and wind turbines. RMI estimates that as many as 400 gigafactories could be built worldwide by 2030, which it called “the biggest capacity ramp-up since World War 2.”

Yet talk of Canadian companies seizing “first-mover advantage” – a phrase often invoked by government and corporate officials seeking to convey why additional investment is urgently needed – overlooks the fact that China’s government and industry (and, to lesser extents, competitors in South Korea and Japan) did that more than a decade ago. Ford Motor Co., which builds cars in this country, reported earlier this year that it had mapped four of its battery supply chains back to the mine sites. China featured prominently, as did Australia, South Korea and Poland.

That Canada went unmentioned betrays its late arrival. It also highlights how long the road to powerhouse status might be.

Mining