The Canadian economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.1 per cent in the first quarter, exceeding analyst expectations and adding pressure on the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates again, perhaps as early as next week.

After stalling in the fourth quarter of 2022, economic growth rebounded in the opening months of this year, buoyed by strong exports and robust consumer spending. That momentum appears to have continued into April, with a preliminary estimate from Statistics Canada showing stronger-than-expected growth that month despite the economic impact of the federal workers’ strike.

Bay Street analysts had expected annualized first-quarter growth of 2.5 per cent, while the central bank had pencilled in 2.3-per-cent growth.

‘The stars are aligned’ for a further BoC rate hike: How economists and markets are reacting to today’s surprisingly strong GDP data

The GDP numbers, published Wednesday, are the latest upside surprise for the Canadian economy. Despite eight consecutive interest rate increases in 2022 and early 2023, consumers continue to spend and businesses continue to hire workers, keeping the unemployment rate near a record low. The housing market fell into a deep funk last year, but recent data shows a pick-up in real estate activity.

This economic resilience is a problem for the central bank, which is deliberately trying to slow down the economy to bring inflation back under control. It paused its rate-hike campaign in January, but has not ruled out further rate increases if economic growth doesn’t slow and inflation doesn’t drop as rapidly as expected.

Numerous analysts said that Wednesday’s data could pull the central bank off the sidelines, especially after the annual rate inflation accelerated slightly in April, rising to 4.4 per cent from 4.3 per cent in March. The bank’s next rate decision is a week from now, on June 7.

“The run of sturdy data undoubtedly raises the odds that the Bank of Canada needs to go back to the well of rate hikes, and even puts some chance on a move as early as next week’s policy decision,” Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter wrote in a note to clients.

“However, given the uncertain backdrop and the possibility that inflation took a big step down in May, the BoC could opt to remain patient for a bit longer and signal that it’s open to hiking in July if the strength persists.”

Financial markets are pricing in a 35-per-cent chance of a quarter-point rate hike next week and a 60-per-cent chance of an increase in July.

Canadian consumers were the engine of economic growth in the first quarter. Household spending rose 1.5 per cent on goods and 1.3 per cent on services, quarter-over-quarter, driven by increased vehicle purchases and a jump in spending on food and travel.

Exports also increased 2.4 per cent on a quarterly basis led by cross-border sales of passenger vehicles, metals and agricultural products.

Other parts of the economy, however, showed signs of weakness. Housing investment, which includes new construction, renovations and ownership transfer costs, fell 3.9 per cent as higher rates continued to impact real estate activity. Likewise business investment in machinery and equipment contracted 2.5 per cent.

The Bank of Canada and Bay Street forecasters expect the economy to slow throughout the remainder of 2023. Many predict a mild recession in the second half of the year, as more Canadians renew their mortgages at higher rates, leaving them with less money for discretionary spending. Although the central bank and some private sector forecasters are predicting a “soft landing” – where inflation falls back to the Bank of Canada’s 2 per cent target without a major economic contraction or a sharp rise in unemployment.

Economists estimate that interest changes can take up 18 to 24 months to have a full effect, and the Bank of Canada began raising interest rates in March 2022.

“I do expect that we’re going to see these very big interest rate hikes bite on the consumer side, but it’s a matter of timing,” Dawn Desjardins, chief economist at Deloitte Canada said in an interview. “And how much they bite, would be dependent on how the labour market performs.”

Household disposable income fell 1 per cent in the first quarter, the first reduction since the fourth quarter of 2021. Employee compensation rose a brisk 1.7 per cent, but this was offset by a decrease in government transfers.