Canada Goose CEO confident demand for company’s products will return even as pandemic forces Canadians to change spending habits

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Canada Goose CEO confident demand for company’s products will return even as pandemic forces Canadians to change spending habits

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Some products are recession-proof: staples such as soap and groceries, for example. But what about a $1,000 parka?

The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is changing buying habits, as people manage their discretionary spending differently. ​Canada Goose Holdings Inc. CEO Dani Reiss is optimistic about the recovery in demand for "investment" purchases such as his company's outerwear.

"Our brand has been able to withstand and even grow through many crises over time," he said on a conference call Wednesday to discuss the company's fourth-quarter earnings.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada Goose products do not often go on sale, and its signature parkas sell for a range of prices from more than $800 to more than $1,600. As the global economy faces a recession, retailers are facing a great deal of uncertainty when it comes to consumer demand – particularly for high-end products.

Providing an update on Wednesday, the company projected that sales in its current quarter will be "negligible." As retailers that sell its products around the world have had to shut their doors, wholesale shipments of its products have been largely frozen since the end of March.

The worst impact has come during a typically light sales period for Canada Goose, which makes the bulk of its revenue in the back half of the year.

Mr. Reiss believes consumers will gravitate toward products that are durable. "Especially this winter, when it's cold outside and people don't feel comfortable going outside very much, but will go for a walk," he said he expects demand for outerwear to continue.

The company is also cutting expenses, and is targeting approximately $90-million in cost savings in the first quarter.

Canada Goose is also increasing its focus on selling directly to consumers through its own branded retail stores and through e-commerce. While wholesale will continue to be important to the business, the company makes three times higher profits on direct-to-consumer sales.

“No matter what happens, people will be engaging and shopping online," Mr. Reiss said.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada Goose reported $140.9-million in revenue in the three months ended March 29, compared to $156.2-million in the same period last year. Its fourth-quarter net income fell 72 per cent to $2.5-million.

For the full year ended March 29, Canada Goose reported $958.1-million in revenue, compared to $830.5-million in the prior year. Its net income grew 5.6 per cent, to $151.7-million.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies