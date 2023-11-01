Canada Goose Holdings GOOS-T cut its annual sales forecast on Wednesday, in a sign that a sharp rebound in China was starting to falter and sales in the U.S. stayed under pressure.

While China demand bounced back in the prior two quarters, hopes for a sustained recovery in the market is uncertain.

The company, whose U.S.-listed shares fell 8 per cent in premarket trading, also appointed current Deputy Finance Chief Neil Bowden as CFO. Bowden would succeed Jonathan Sinclair, who has been named president, APAC, effective April 1, 2024.

The Toronto, Ontario-based company expects fiscal 2024 revenue to be between $1.20-billion and $1.40-billion, compared with its previous forecast of $1.40-billion to $1.50-billion.