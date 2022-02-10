Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has cut its revenue and profit forecasts for this year, citing lower-than-expected sales in key global markets such as Asia and Europe, and new pandemic-related restrictions amid the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The Toronto-based parka maker said on Thursday that traffic to it retail stores slowed in January. Canada Goose now expects approximately $1.09-billion to $1.11-billion in total revenue for the year, compared to an earlier forecast of $1.1-billion to nearly $1.2-billion. Its earnings outlook for the year is now $1.02 to $1.11 per share, down from $1.17 to $1.33.

Canada Goose has seen strength in its e-commerce business, which increased 28.1 per cent in the third quarter even compared to a period of unusual growth in the prior year.

The company reported on Thursday that third-quarter earnings rose to $151.9-million or $1.42 per share, compared to $107-million or 97 cents per share in the prior year.

For the quarter ended Jan. 2, revenue increased by 23.6 per cent, to $586.1-million from $474-million. The quarter included an additional week compared to the year before, which accounted for $40.9-million in revenue, according to the company.

The majority of Canada Goose’s sales came from its own retail stores and e-commerce channels. Wholesale sales to other retailers fell in the quarter, as other retailers placed orders earlier than usual and fell in the prior quarter. Many retailers have been moving up product orders in an attempt to cope with global supply-chain challenges that have led to significant shipping delays.

“We remain confident in our long-term trajectory for revenue growth and margin expansion, notwithstanding the emergence of temporary and unexpected COVID-19 disruptions in certain markets,” chief executive officer Dani Reiss wrote in a statement Thursday.

