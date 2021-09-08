 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Canada Goose faces accusations of misleading advertising in China

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
Xiao Xu
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Shanghai’s market regulator fined Canada Goose subsidiary CG (Shanghai) Trading Co. in June over 'misleading' advertising, citing claims by Canada Goose that all of the down blends in its jackets 'contain Hutterite down, the best and warmest Canadian down.' China’s advertising law prohibits terms such as 'the highest level' or 'the best.'

Mark Blinch/Reuters

Luxury outerwear retailer Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is facing criticism in China for allegedly misleading claims in advertisements for its trendy parkas – a public swat at a prominent Canadian brand that comes amid continuing tensions between Beijing and Ottawa.

On Wednesday, the state-affiliated Chinese newspaper Economic Daily published an article titled “Catching the lying Canada Goose,” which accused the company of failing to understand the country’s advertising laws. The criticism was in reference to a fine levied by Shanghai’s market regulator against Canada Goose subsidiary CG (Shanghai) Trading Co. in June, over “misleading” advertising.

The regulator fined the company 450,000 yuan ($88,372), citing claims by Canada Goose that all of the down blends in its jackets “contain Hutterite down, the best and warmest Canadian down.” China’s advertising law prohibits terms such as “the highest level” or “the best.” The regulator also found the claims were misleading, in part because the warmth of down is not directly tied to its origins.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement on Wednesday, Toronto-based Canada Goose acknowledged a “text error” appeared earlier this year on the store it operates on Chinese e-commerce site Tmall. “The error was corrected immediately,” the statement said.

Canada Goose beats estimates on strong online sales and Chinese demand; shares jump 20%

Parka maker Canada Goose to go fur-free by end of 2022

The Economic Daily article pointed out “all companies, no matter whether they are Chinese-funded or overseas-funded, must obey Chinese laws as long as they operate in China.” The article also encouraged Chinese companies to seize the chance to compete fairly with foreign companies, as Chinese consumers are becoming less enamoured by foreign brands.

China is a crucial market for many luxury brands, including Canada Goose. Earlier this month, the company reported that strong sales in China contributed to its revenue more than doubling in its first quarter, compared with the same period last year. Direct-to-consumer revenue in China grew by 188.7 per cent.

But tensions between Canada and China have spurred criticism of Canada Goose in the past. After Canadian officials arrested Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. executive Meng Wanzhou at the request of the United States in 2018, some users on Chinese social-media sites advocated a boycott of Canada Goose products.

“Canada Goose has been tremendously successful in China, and in fact has been a bright light in the last two and a half years of difficulty. What we’re seeing, though, is that when [companies] have great success in China, that becomes a potential target,” said Margaret McCuaig-Johnston, a senior fellow with the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Ottawa and an advisory board member with the Canada China Forum. “Its visibility gives it exposure to risk that another more low-key product would not have.”

She added that there have been examples of politically motivated boycotts in China against foreign companies in the past.

Earlier this year, retailer H&M became the subject of a boycott after parent company Hennes & Mauritz AB made a statement about forced labour in China’s Xinjiang region.

Story continues below advertisement

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies