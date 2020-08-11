Canada Goose speeds up e-commerce spending, restricts manufacture of new clothing as pandemic impact continues

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is speeding up its investments in e-commerce, restricting its manufacturing of new clothing, and cutting back on new store openings, as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to affect its business.

The company reported on Tuesday that its first-quarter revenue plunged 63 per cent compared to the same period last year, to $26.1-million. In June, Canada Goose projected that sales this quarter would be "negligible" as it was forced to shut down its own stores, and wholesale shipments of its products to other retailers were frozen in the midst of widespread business closures.

Canada Goose's net loss widened in the quarter ended June 28, to $50.1-million or 46 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $29.4-million or 27 cents a share in the same period last year.

While 21 of Canada Goose's 22 own stores have now reopened and performance is improving, the Toronto-based outerwear brand said on Tuesday that it also expects a "significant" decline in revenue in the second quarter. The company cut $90-million in costs in the quarter.

As Canada Goose prepares for its busiest fall-winter selling season, it is shifting its investments in new retail store openings to focus mostly on China, where the economy opened up earlier than in other parts of the world and shopping traffic has begun to recover.

“With international tourism now heavily constrained, serving the world’s largest luxury consumer base at home is increasingly crucial,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

It is also spending money ahead of schedule on e-commerce improvements, including a "cross-border solution" to reach more international customers.

While Canada Goose has begun manufacturing jackets again, it plans to produce just one-third of the fall-winter goods it made in the fall-winter season last year, and is aiming to “significantly” cut back on its inventory by the end of this fiscal year.

Manufacturing products in Canada gives the company more flexibility to manage its inventory compared to other relying on offshore suppliers, chief executive officer Dani Reiss said in an interview with the Globe and Mail last month.

“We can react faster. If there’s a shift in demand, we’re able to make smaller runs of styles, closer to the season,” Mr. Reiss said. “We’re self-reliant, that’s the biggest thing. We’re not reliant on a third party to bring us goods.”

