Canada Goose to produce medical gear for health-care workers and patients

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Canada Goose will start production of medical gear for health-care workers and patients soon.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Canada Goose is shifting its factories to start production of medical gear for health-care workers and patients across Canada in an effort to help deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, best known for its luxury winter parkas, says it will begin making scrubs and patient gowns and start distributing them to hospitals next week.

The gear will be donated locally at no cost.

Story continues below advertisement

Companies across the country have moved to shift focus and retool in an effort to produce the supplies needed by medical professionals dealing with the novel coronavirus.

Canada Goose says it will produce the clothing at two of its manufacturing facilities, starting with Toronto and Winnipeg.

Production is set to start early next week with approximately 50 employees per facility and an initial goal of 10,000 units.

“Now is the time to put our manufacturing resources and capabilities to work for the greater good,” Canada Goose chief executive Dani Reiss said in a statement.

“Our employees are ready, willing and able to help, and that’s what we’re doing. It’s the Canadian thing to do.”

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

