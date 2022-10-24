A shopper is seen at a grocery store in Toronto. On Monday, the Competition Bureau announced a study of the grocery sector as consumers deal with high inflation.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

The federal competition watchdog is launching a study of Canada’s grocery sector, but says it is not investigating any specific allegations of wrongdoing, and has no power to compel companies to provide information.

The goal of the market study, according to the bureau, is to make recommendations to government on how it could improve competition in the industry.

Grocery retailers have come under increasing scrutiny as inflation in the cost of basic necessities has deeply affected consumers. Grocery prices are rising at a pace not seen in this country in 40 years.

Last week, the country’s largest grocer, Loblaw L-T, announced it would freeze the price of its house-brand No Name products until the new year. Competitor Metro Inc. MRU-T said in a statement that it is common industry practice for retailers to refuse cost increases from suppliers at this time of year anyway. Loblaw denied this. (The company did not announce a similar commitment for its other house-brand President’s Choice products.)

Last month, the CEO of Sobeys parent company Empire Co. Ltd. EMP-A-T decried the “reckless and incendiary attacks” on the industry, saying it was not true that grocers are making unreasonable profits off inflation.

Food prices have been affected by rising costs of transportation, supply chain snags, and geopolitical factors such as the war in Ukraine. Earlier this year, grocers said that they were fielding an unprecedented volume of requests for cost increases from their suppliers.

The relations between retailers and those suppliers have led to an attempt to establish a code of conduct for the industry — an effort that has been underway for more than a year.

The Competition Bureau will not focus on retailers’ purchases from suppliers “except to the extent that they may impact retail competition,” it wrote in its market study notice.

The bureau will look at whether competitive dynamics could be pushing prices up more than necessary. The study will continue until June, 2023, and will also examine what other countries have done to increase grocery competition, and how governments can encourage more competition.

People and companies can make submissions on the subject until Dec. 16. However, such submissions are voluntary.

Because the bureau does not have the power to require businesses to hand over internal information and data, it cautioned in the notice on Monday that it may not be able to analyze all factors that influence grocery prices. The study is also separate from the types of investigations the bureau undertakes, such as the continuing probe into allegations of bread price-fixing in the grocery industry.

“This study is not an investigation into specific allegations of wrongdoing,” a statement from the bureau said. “If we do find evidence during this study that someone may be doing something against the law, then we will investigate and take appropriate action.”