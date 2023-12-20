Ottawa’s new $15-billion clean-tech financing agency has inked its first deal to de-risk investment in carbon capture, by removing uncertainty around carbon pricing.

The Canada Growth Fund announced on Wednesday morning that it has reached a deal with Entropy Inc., a subsidiary of the Alberta-based oil-and-gas company Advantage Ltd., involving a novel investment tool that it’s calling a carbon-credit offtake agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Growth Fund will purchase up to 185,000 tonnes per year of carbon credits generated under Alberta’s industrial carbon-pricing system by the company’s first carbon-capture project, at Advantage’s Glacier gas plant. It will do so at a rate of $86.50 per tonne for 15 years.

The agreement commits the Growth Fund to purchasing credits from subsequent Entropy carbon-capture projects, on similar terms, up to a total of 600,000 tonnes annually. And it gives the option of further expanding that by another 400,000 annual tonnes, which would bring it to 1 million annually.

The deal also sees the federal agency provide Entropy with $200-million in debt financing, which could be converted to an approximately 20-per-cent equity stake. That component is seemingly geared toward the capital costs of the company, which is also backed by Brookfield Renewable, which last year invested $300-million.

But it’s the arrangement around carbon credits that is likely to attract the most interest, across the oil-and-gas sector and other industries that have been awaiting details of how the Growth Fund intends to deliver on its mandate to guarantee value from carbon-capture projects.

And it could cause some waves, because the price that Entropy will receive per tonne is considerably lower than other companies have been saying is required to get carbon-capture projects off the ground.

The basic rationale for such deals is that, while in theory the industrial carbon pricing system should make carbon capture financially viable by enabling companies to generate and trade carbon credits, there is too much uncertainty around how the credit market will take shape for that to be a reliable revenue stream.

Although the industrial price is supposed to rise to $170 per year by 2030, it’s unclear whether that will in fact prove the case if there is a change in federal government. It’s also possible that credits will trade for much lower than that headline price regardless, if the market proves saturated with them.

As a result, the Growth Fund – which began operations this past summer - has been tasked by Ottawa with using up to $7-billion (nearly half) of its budget for what have generally been referred to as carbon contracts for differences (CCfDs). That required the agency to find some way of striking deals to guarantee companies a minimum value per abated tonne, make up the difference if carbon credits are trading for below that level, and possibly itself come out ahead if the credits are trading above it.

The offtake-agreement model that it landed on, at least in this initial deal, involves committing in advance to simply buying credits once they are generated. While the company’s revenues from each abated tonne will now be predictable, the Growth Fund will either earn a return or suffer a loss depending on the market’s trajectory.

While that structure is somewhat different from what advocates for the policy initially envisioned, the negotiated price may be the more surprising aspect.

Other project proponents, including larger oil-and-gas producers and members of the cement and chemical industries, have been attempting to negotiate contracts with the Growth Fund at much higher rates. Speculation among those familiar with such discussions has involved guaranteed per-tonne prices being at least $120. And officials previously told The Globe and Mail that some companies were saying they needed more than $170 per tonne for projects to work.

The Growth Fund was seeking to set a precedent much lower than that, both to minimize its own risk and to maximize the number of agreements it can strike.

Its initial deal leaves it with ample room for further ones. Although Wednesday’s announcement did not specify the liability that the agency is taking onto its books, with the up to 600,000 tonnes of annual emissions reductions that it has committed to backing, that figure appears to be in the range of $800-million.

Much will now be hanging on the Growth Fund’s ability to use its agreement with Entropy as a template.

Providing greater certainty around carbon pricing is a key component of Ottawa’s effort to remain competitive with massive subsidies being offered by the United States, via the Inflation Reduction Act, for carbon capture and other emissions-reducing technologies. And the scale-up of such projects in Alberta is considered essential to meeting decarbonization requirements that Ottawa is proposing to introduce for the oil-and-gas sector through a new emissions cap, the framework for which was released earlier this month.

However, it remains to be seen if other companies will prove willing to accept deals on comparable terms.