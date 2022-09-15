A sold sign on a home for sale in Toronto. The Canadian Real Estate Association is cutting its price forecast for the year after values fell again in August.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Canada’s real estate association slashed its home price forecast for the year, as values declined for the sixth straight month in August with smaller Ontario cities shouldering the largest declines.

The national home price index fell 1.6 per cent to $777,200 from July to August on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA). Over the past six months, the home price index is down 7.4 per cent. (The index excludes the high-end of the market and is the industry’s preferred measure of home prices.)

Activity has slowed considerably in Ontario cities that were hotspots during the first two years of the pandemic. Over the past six months, the typical home price is down by at least 10 per cent in much of southern Ontario and regions near the city of Toronto. That includes Barrie, Brantford, Guelph, London and Simcoe. Cambridge is down nearly 19 per cent over that period and the Oakville-Milton area, a wealthy area west of the city, has declined by 17 per cent.

Consequently, CREA now expects the average annual price to increase by 4.7 per cent to $720,255 this year compared with 2021. That guidance is lower than CREA’s June forecast for a 10.8 per cent year-over-year increase. The association also cut its sales forecast and predicts that sales will be down by 20 per cent year over year instead of a decline of 14.7 per cent.

In August, the number of resales fell 1 per cent from July on a seasonally adjusted basis. CREA said this was the first month that activity was relatively steady compared to the start of the downturn in February.

CREA suggested that August could mark the beginning of a recovery, with declines easing in sales and prices. The July to August home price index drop was 1.6 per cent. That follows the June to July drop of 1.7 per cent; a 1.9 per cent decline from May to June; a 0.8 per cent decrease from April to May; a 0.6 per cent drop from March to April and 0.18 per cent fall from February to March.

Jill Oudil, Chair of CREA, said this “could be an early sign that this year’s sharp adjustment in housing markets across Canada may have mostly run its course.”

However, realtors are reporting that the spike in borrowing costs is pricing buyers out of the market.

“Some of them just cannot afford it right now,” said Nadia Cawley, realtor with Right At Home Realty, who has been selling homes in the Toronto region for more than a decade. Ms. Cawley said two of her clients were set to buy a home this year. But after the Bank of Canada’s stream of interest rate hikes and subsequent spike in mortgage rates, they could no longer make the monthly mortgage payments.

The central bank’s benchmark interest rate is now 3.25 per cent compared with 0.25 per cent in March. Today, the popular five-year fixed mortgage rate is hovering around 5 per cent compared with below 2 per cent in early 2021.

At the same time, homeowners are still expecting their properties to sell for prices seen at the height of the pandemic’s real estate boom. “They’re not getting the amount that they thought they would,” said Ms. Cawley, adding that some sellers are choosing to take their property off the market.

Nationally, the number of new listings dropped 5.4 per cent from July to August, according to CREA.

Private sector economists are predicting home prices will bottom out next year, with some saying the national average home price could fall as much as 25 per cent from February’s peak.

Compared with last August, the home price index is up 7.6 per cent.

