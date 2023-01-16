A sold sign is seen outside a home in Ottawa in this file photo.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The national real estate association is forecasting another year of housing market declines, as home prices sank for the tenth straight month in December and households continue to struggle with higher borrowing costs.

The home price index reached $730,600 last month, a 1.6-per-cent drop from November and a 13 per cent decrease from February’s peak. That marks the largest downward swing since the financial crisis when the home price index fell 9 per cent. It is also tops the 7-per-cent decline in 2018 when the federal government toughened up mortgage qualifications. (The index excludes sales of extremely expensive homes and is the industry’s preferred measure of home prices.)

Home resales increased from November to December but were 39 per cent below December 2021 when the pandemic’s real estate boom was in full swing. The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) predicted that the downward trend would continue this year as it has become increasingly difficult for first time homebuyers to qualify for a mortgage.

Although home prices have dropped, they are still higher than prepandemic levels. In many parts of Ontario, the country’s most populated province and largest real estate market, home prices are above $1-million. Meanwhile, the cost of a mortgage has doubled in cost over the past year.

“It will likely remain quite difficult for many first-time buyers to enter the housing market until mortgage rates are lower than they are today,” CREA said in a news release accompanying their forecast.

With the cost of goods still high, the Bank of Canada is expected to jack up its overnight lending rate at its upcoming monetary policy announcement date on Jan. 25. The central bank’s benchmark interest rate is currently 4.25 per cent. A year ago, it was 0.25 per cent.

CREA said this year’s volume of activity will be slightly lower than 2022, with the largest percentage decreases taking place in Alberta, Manitoba and New Brunswick. CREA also expects lower numbers in Ontario. It predicts the annual average price across the country falling 5.9 per cent from last year, with the steepest declines in Ontario, B.C. and Quebec.

Despite the forecast, CREA called this year the start of a turnaround, citing the steady volume of activity in the latter part of last year. This activity suggests “the downward adjustment to sales activity from rising interest rates and high uncertainty may be in the rear-view mirror,” the association said.

The report also highlighted another sign that homeowners may be weathering the higher mortgage rates. The number of new listings has been consistently lower than 2021. That suggests that homeowners have not been forced to put their properties up for sale. Over the November to December period, new listings dropped 6.4 per cent.

“There are no real signs so far that forced selling is dominating the supply picture,” Rishi Sondhi, economist with Toronto-Dominion Bank, said in a research note.

Private sector economists have predicted that home prices could hit the bottom this year.