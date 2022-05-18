Canada’s inflation rate hit a new 31-year high in April as groceries and other everyday items escalated in price, a troubling development for many workers who aren’t seeing their wages keep pace and for central bankers trying to bring inflation back to target levels.

The Consumer Price Index rose 6.8 per cent in April from a year earlier, Statistics Canada said Wednesday, edging up from 6.7 per cent the previous month. It was the latest in a string of troublesome reports: Also on Wednesday, Britain said its inflation rate hit a 40-year high of 9 per cent, while in the United States it hit 8.3 per cent last week.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.6 per cent. The average of the Bank of Canada’s core measures of inflation – which strip out volatile items, such as gasoline, and give a better sense of underlying price pressures – jumped to 4.2 per cent from 3.9 per cent.

The inflationary surge is a financial stress for many households. In April, the average hourly wage rose 3.3 per cent on an annual basis, or much lower than inflation – meaning, the average worker is seeing their purchasing power decline, a trend in place for several months.

“What went up still isn’t coming down in Canadian inflation, and might not anytime soon,” said Royce Mendes, head of macro strategy at Desjardins Securities, in a note to clients. “Another jump in food prices was seen as the economic impacts of the war in Ukraine continued to spillover into Canada.”

Households paid nearly 10 per cent more for groceries, the steepest annual gain since 1981. Statscan noted that gains are “broad-based, with consumers paying more for nearly everything at the grocery store.” Over the past year, the price of pasta has risen nearly 20 per cent, fresh fruit by 10 per cent and coffee by around 14 per cent.

Housing was another source of pain. Shelter costs rose 7.4 per cent on an annual basis, the highest in nearly four decades. In part, that was due to sharply higher prices for energy to heat homes. Rents rose 4.5 per cent, with larger gains in Ontario and British Columbia.

Gasoline prices fell slightly in April, although were up 36 per cent from a year earlier. With the average price of gas soaring above $2 a litre this week in Canada, energy should continue to put upward pressure on inflation, which could hit 7 per cent shortly, Mr. Mendes said.

Central bankers face a tough task in bringing inflation under control and defending their credibility as stewards of low and stable price growth. Inflation has exceeded the Bank of Canada’s target range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent for 13 consecutive months.

The Bank of Canada has raised its policy rate twice this year, taking it to 1 per cent from a record low of 0.25 per cent. Bank officials intend to raise the benchmark rate to the “neutral” range – which neither stimulates the economy nor inhibits it – of 2 per cent to 3 per cent in short order. The central bank makes its next rate decision on June 1. Financial analysts expect another outsized rate hike of half a percentage point, matching the decision in April.

Toni Gravelle, a deputy governor at the Bank of Canada, said last week that interest rates may need to be raised above neutral under some circumstances, such as persistent supply-chain issues or a strong bump in consumer demand as COVID-19 restrictions ease.

However, he also said there were scenarios in which the bank could “pause” its rate-hike cycle, including if financially stretched households are forced to drastically reduce their spending due to steep debt-servicing costs, or if commodity prices start to decline.

“These considerations should make it clear that we are not on a pre-set path of policy rate increases aimed at getting to a specific ‘terminal’ rate,” Mr. Gravelle said in a speech. “Our decisions are not on autopilot.”

