Live updates: Statistics Canada to release its April inflation report today

The latest on inflation in Canada Statistics Canada will publish its April inflation report at 8:30 a.m. ET. The consensus estimate on Bay Street is that the Consumer Price Index slowed in April, but the monthly increase in prices is expected to be hefty in large part because of gasoline prices. This is the last CPI report before the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision in June, and could prove highly influential in whether the central bank opts to lower its policy rate. Further reading: Bank of Canada warns of steep jump in mortgage payments

Open this photo in gallery: Forecasters expect this week's inflation report to show Canada's inflation rate fell last month, but financial markets are still unsure whether a June interest rate cut is in the cards for the Bank of Canada.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Statistics Canada will publish inflation figures on Tuesday morning, and those results could ultimately persuade the Bank of Canada to hold or cut interest rates at the next decision in early June.

The consensus estimate on Bay Street is that Consumer Price Index inflation slowed to an annual rate of 2.7 per cent in April from 2.9 per cent in March. This would mark the fourth consecutive month that inflation has fallen within the BoC’s target band of 1 per cent to 3 per cent. (The bank aims for the midpoint – 2 per cent – of that range.)

The monthly increase in prices is expected to be hefty, in large part because gasoline prices rose by roughly 7 per cent in April. But the CPI also jumped substantially in April, 2023, which is favourable for the year-over-year comparison in Tuesday’s report.

Lately, inflation has been trending lower than expected. The average annual rate of CPI growth was 2.9 per cent in the first quarter. In January, the Bank of Canada projected average inflation of 3.2 per cent in that period.

The situation has improved for several reasons, among them a significant slowdown in price increases for food. In March, grocery prices rose at an annual rate of 1.9 per cent – the weakest increase since mid-2021.

Analysts expect core measures of inflation – which strip out volatile movements in the CPI, such as the recent increase in gas prices – to continue cooling in the April report.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem has said he’s encouraged by the downward trend in inflation, but that he wants to see it play out for longer. The central bank wants to ensure that lowering interest rates won’t cause inflation to flare up again.

As of Friday afternoon, traders were pricing in a roughly 45-per-cent chance that the central bank lowers its policy rate – now at 5 per cent – by a quarter-percentage-point at the June 5 decision. If the bank opts to hold, then economists widely expect a cut at the following opportunity, on July 24.

“We have had a June BoC cut pencilled into our forecast since late last year and have stuck to it doggedly,” Bank of Montreal chief economist Doug Porter wrote in a report. “But, full admission: we have the eraser in hand, and it will take a very mild April CPI reading indeed to put it away.”

– Matt Lundy