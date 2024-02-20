Open this photo in gallery: A customer browses an aisle at a grocery store In Toronto.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Canada’s inflation rate fell to a surprising degree in January and returned to the Bank of Canada’s target range, highlighted by a moderation at the supermarket.

The Consumer Price Index rose 2.9 per cent in January on an annual basis, down from 3.4 per cent in December, Statistics Canada said Tuesday in a report. Analysts were expecting a slight easing to 3.3 per cent. Adjusted for seasonality, consumer prices fell 0.1 per cent in January from December – the first monthly decline since the spring of 2020.

Core measures of inflation – which strip out volatile aspects of the index – also slowed last month. Excluding food and energy, the CPI rose at a three-month annualized pace of 2.4 per cent, the weakest increase since April of 2021.

With Tuesday’s report, the headline inflation rate has fallen back within the Bank of Canada’s target range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent, only the second time that’s happened since consumer prices began to flare up in 2021. (The central bank aims for the midpoint – 2 per cent – of that range.) Inflation is also tracking lower than BoC estimates for this quarter.

Opinion: We no longer believe inflation will come down anymore, and that’s dangerous

After the CPI report, investors pulled forward their bets for the first Bank of Canada rate cut. They see June as a strong possibility, with April as a toss-up decision.

“As we’ve said before, underlying inflation has been making more progress than the Bank of Canada has been willing to concede,” Tiago Figueiredo, a macro strategy associate at Desjardins Securities, said in a note to clients. “As a result, we continue to see the first of five rate cuts this year occurring in June, with risks tilted towards an easing cycle beginning earlier rather than later.”

The January inflation numbers were marked by a widespread easing of price pressures.

For instance, grocery prices rose at an annual pace of 3.4 per cent in January, down from 4.7 per cent in December. Statscan noted that the deceleration was broad-based in nature. Meat rose 2.8 per cent, dairy products by 1.5 per cent and fresh fruit by 1.9 per cent. In some cases – as with soup and bacon – prices actually fell on an annual basis. This trend of moderation was foreshadowed by reports of subdued pricing at earlier stages of the supply chain

Gasoline prices fell 4 per cent from a year ago, while on a monthly basis, they dropped 0.9 per cent. Manitoba made a notable contribution to the national decline, owing to a temporary suspension of the provincial gas tax, Statscan said.

Consumers paid 24 per cent less for airfares in January, compared to December, which is typical of the slump seen after the holiday period.

On the other hand, there are persistent challenges in the housing market. Shelter prices rose 6.2 per cent from a year earlier, picking up from December’s 6-per-cent pace. Rents accelerated to a 7.9-per-cent increase from 7.7 per cent. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem has recently stressed that monetary policy cannot solve the country’s housing affordability issues.

Excluding shelter, consumer prices rose 1.5 per cent, year over year.

The Bank of Canada’s preferred measures of core inflation rose at an average annual rate of 3.4 per cent in January, down from 3.6 per cent in December – a sign that underlying price pressures are subsiding, but remain in elevated territory.

“Overall, it appears that the sluggishness in consumer demand is finally impacting pricing in areas of more discretionary spending,” Andrew Grantham, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a client note. “That is a positive sign for the Bank of Canada, and will have financial markets pulling forward expectations for a first interest rate cut,” he added.

Interest rate swaps, which capture market expectations about monetary policy, suggest there’s a 50-50 chance the Bank of Canada will deliver a quarter-point cut in April. The odds are more heavily stacked for that move to occur at the following meeting, in June.

At its last decision, in January, Bank of Canada officials said they were pivoting toward a discussion of how long to keep interest rates at current levels of 5 per cent. In doing so, they dialled back their threat of further rate hikes.

“January’s inflation print was a big positive shift in the right direction, but the Bank of Canada will need to see this trend continue before it will be comfortable pivoting to rate cuts,” Olivia Cross, North America economist at Capital Economics, said in a client note. “After all, we saw headline inflation fall below 3% in June, but this was followed by a series of stickier inflation prints.”