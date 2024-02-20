January inflation report to be released today

Open this photo in gallery: Statistics Canada is set to release its January consumer price index report today.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

When Statistics Canada releases its January inflation report today, consumers and analysts alike will be looking for signs that inflation is heading in the right direction: down.

Of late, that’s not been the trend. The annual change in the Consumer Price Index was 3.4 per cent in December, up from 3.1 per cent in November. For central bankers, the bigger concern is that core measures of inflation – which remove outlier movements in the CPI – have also heated up.

While the inflation rate has more than halved from a peak of 8.1 per cent in mid-2022, Bank of Canada officials have stressed that the “last mile” – bringing inflation back to its 2-per-cent target – could be tricky.

A prime culprit for rising prices is housing. Mortgage interest costs and rents are making some of the largest contributions to price growth, and the BoC expects this trend to continue, especially in light of a persistent housing shortage across the country.

Economists at the Bank of Montreal expect the inflation rate to hold steady at 3.4 per cent. Derek Holt, head of capital markets economics at Bank of Nova Scotia, is predicting an uptick to 3.5 per cent.

The BoC projects that inflation will linger around 3 per cent through the first half of the year, then ease to 2.5 per cent in the second half before hitting the 2-per-cent target in 2025.

Investors and economists have been pushing back their timeline for when the Bank of Canada – currently holding its policy rate at 5 per cent – and the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to lower interest rates, accounting for strong economic data in recent weeks.

Traders are now leaning toward the first Canadian rate cut arriving near the middle of the year, whereas many had been expecting a first move this spring.

– Matt Lundy