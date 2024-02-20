The latest on inflation in Canada
Welcome to The Globe’s live blog for the release of January inflation numbers.
Statistics Canada will publish the latest Consumer Price Index inflation data this morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect that Canada’s inflation rate either held steady or ticked up slightly in January.
The Bank of Canada’s next interest rate announcement is on March 6.
Key points:
- Inflation’s last mile to Bank of Canada’s 2-per-cent target could be a long and winding road
January inflation report to be released today
When Statistics Canada releases its January inflation report today, consumers and analysts alike will be looking for signs that inflation is heading in the right direction: down.
Of late, that’s not been the trend. The annual change in the Consumer Price Index was 3.4 per cent in December, up from 3.1 per cent in November. For central bankers, the bigger concern is that core measures of inflation – which remove outlier movements in the CPI – have also heated up.
While the inflation rate has more than halved from a peak of 8.1 per cent in mid-2022, Bank of Canada officials have stressed that the “last mile” – bringing inflation back to its 2-per-cent target – could be tricky.
A prime culprit for rising prices is housing. Mortgage interest costs and rents are making some of the largest contributions to price growth, and the BoC expects this trend to continue, especially in light of a persistent housing shortage across the country.
Economists at the Bank of Montreal expect the inflation rate to hold steady at 3.4 per cent. Derek Holt, head of capital markets economics at Bank of Nova Scotia, is predicting an uptick to 3.5 per cent.
The BoC projects that inflation will linger around 3 per cent through the first half of the year, then ease to 2.5 per cent in the second half before hitting the 2-per-cent target in 2025.
Investors and economists have been pushing back their timeline for when the Bank of Canada – currently holding its policy rate at 5 per cent – and the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to lower interest rates, accounting for strong economic data in recent weeks.
Traders are now leaning toward the first Canadian rate cut arriving near the middle of the year, whereas many had been expecting a first move this spring.