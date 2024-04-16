Live updates: Statistics Canada to release its March inflation report today

7:40 a.m.

Markets ahead of March’s inflation report

Futures for Canada’s main stock index tumbled on Tuesday as oil and metal prices ticked lower, with investors wary ahead of a key domestic inflation reading and ongoing Middle East tensions.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.7 per cent at 6:43 a.m. ET, mirroring losses in their Wall Street counterparts.

Energy shares could see another session of decline as oil edged lower after easing supply concern and escalating Middle East tensions offset data showing faster than expected growth in China’s economy.

Spot gold prices also fell amid high U.S. Treasury yields, while most non-ferrous metals dipped on a stronger dollar and disappointing economic data from China.

A monthly reading of the consumer prices index (CPI) in Canada is on the radar, which will have investors adjusting their bets on the timing of interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada in the year.

The dataset follows BoC Governor Tiff Macklem’s hint that the central bank was open to commencing the easing cycle in June if the recent cooling trend in inflation was sustained.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.7 per cent lower on Monday, its lowest closing level in over a month. The sell-off was driven by climbing long-term borrowing costs and investor worry that the country’s federal budget, due on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, would propose raising taxes and re-apportion money.

7 a.m.

March inflation report to be released today

Statistics Canada will publish its March inflation report on Tuesday morning.

After two months of subdued inflation readings, progress could be tough to find in the next Consumer Price Index report, published on Tuesday morning.

Financial analysts expect the annual inflation rate ticked up to 2.9 per cent in March from 2.8 per cent in February, partly owing to an increase in gasoline prices. According to data from Kalibrate Technologies, the national average price of regular unleaded gas was nearly 6 per cent higher at the end of March, compared with the end of February. Gas prices have continued to rise in April.

The CPI report is the first of two before the Bank of Canada’s next interest rate decision in June. It could prove highly influential in whether the central bank opts to lower its policy rate from 5 per cent. As of now, traders see it as roughly a 50-50 chance that rates are lowered, but those expectations should shift as new data come in.

At last week’s decision, where rates were held steady, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said he was encouraged by recent progress to tame inflation, but that he needs to see it for longer. He did, however, say a June rate cut was a possibility.

“We don’t want to leave monetary policy this restrictive longer than we need to,” he said. “But if we lower our policy interest rate too early or cut too fast, we could jeopardize the progress we’ve made bringing inflation down.”

In January and February, inflation numbers came in lower than expected. The Bank of Canada now expects annual CPI growth to average 2.8 per cent in the first quarter, down from a previous estimate of 3.2 per cent.

The central bank expects inflation to linger around 3 per cent over the first half of the year, in part because of rising gas prices. The bank has said that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Ukraine could affect commodity prices, amounting to an upside risk for the inflation outlook.

The Bank of Canada expects inflation to ease below 2.5 per cent in the second half of the year, then return to its 2-per-cent target in 2025.

“Inflation may have heated up slightly in March, but that is unlikely to offset all of the better-than-expected progress seen in the first two months of the year,” Andrew Grantham, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, said in a research note.

– Matt Lundy