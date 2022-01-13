Canada is joining Mexico in an escalating dispute with the United States over how much of a car or truck must be made in North America to qualify for duty-free treatment under the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

Trade experts say it’s disturbing to see disagreement over one of the key elements of the 2018 trade pact so early in its history. Negotiated by U.S. President Donald Trump, the USMCA was supposed to seamlessly replace the 25-year-old North American free-trade agreement. Autos and auto parts represent a vital portion of manufactured goods trade between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

This also represents the second conflict in six months with the United States over automotive trade. Canada and Mexico are also fighting efforts by U.S. President Joe Biden to help American-based auto jobs by awarding tax credits to consumers who buy electric vehicles – but only ones assembled in the United States.

Canada’s International Trade Minister Mary Ng on Thursday announced Ottawa is joining Mexico in a request for judicial arbitration of how the United States is calculating North American content. Both countries are requesting the establishment of a legally binding dispute settlement panel to rule on Washington’s interpretation of automotive rules of origin under Chapter 31 of the USCMA.

By 2025, 75 per cent of a car or light truck and their core components such as engines or transmissions must be manufactured in North America to avoid duties. It’s a significant increase from 62.5 per cent under the NAFTA. This means automakers have to reduce the use of cheaper offshore parts in their vehicles.

Cars are made up of thousands of parts, however, and at the heart of the disagreement pitting Mexico and Canada against the United States is whether auto industry can “round up” the calculated North American value of smaller parts that go into major components when performing the math to reach overall 75 per cent rules. The U.S. opposes this and says the offshore component of smaller parts cannot be ignored.

Ms. Ng said Canada felt the new auto content rules had been settled in 2018 when the USMCA was signed. “The outcome was the result of negotiations and close consultations with automotive stakeholders, which ensured that these new rules of origin would deepen regional integration and support the competitiveness of automotive producers in North America.”

Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier welcomed Canada’s move Thursday, tweeting " Together we will defend the competitiveness of this regional industry.”

International trade lawyer Lawrence Herman said the Biden administration is under heavy pressure from U.S. autoworkers unions to defend a stricter interpretation of North American regional content rules.

Flavio Volpe, president of Canada’s Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association says Canadians must realize the United States is becoming “increasingly and permanently protectionist” and he warns Canada needs be “permanently awake to this problem.” He said the Americans are now taking measures without due regard for their close allies.

He predicted major American auto assemblers would side with Canada and Mexico in this dispute.

Mr. Herman said if the U.S. prevails it will mean higher costs to build cars.

He said the Biden administration is mindful of midterm Congressional elections in 2022 and the next president ballot in 2024 and cannot afford to alienate a key Democratic constituency: U.S. autoworkers.

“They are heavily dependent on support from organized labour,” Mr. Herman said.

“They’re being pushed by U.S. auto workers to take this approach. It’s difficult for the Biden Administration to show flexibility on this.”

With files from Reuters

