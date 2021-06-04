Canada loses 68,000 jobs in May as unemployment rate rises slightly

The Canadian economy suffered another bout of layoffs in May, but that may amount to a final downbeat month as businesses reopen and quickly scale up their headcounts.
Employment fell by 68,000 last month, following a loss of 207,000 positions in April. The unemployment rate ticked up to 8.2 per cent from 8.1 per cent. The labour market has suffered recently in the third wave of COVID-19, forcing provinces to tighten health restrictions.
More to come
