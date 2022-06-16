Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne speaks at a media event regarding a funding announcement in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, June 13, 2022.Liam Richards/Photo Liam Richards

Ottawa is augmenting its long-awaited consumer privacy legislation by proposing a new law that would govern the use of artificial-intelligence algorithms and data usage more broadly as the federal government tries to catch up with more progressive tech regulations around the world.

The federal Liberals have long promised updates to the outdated Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act. They first introduced the replacement Consumer Privacy Protection Act in late 2020, but it was left to die after the 2021 election was called.

Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne tabled legislation to create the Act again Thursday morning, reintroducing fines of up to $25-million, or 5 per cent of a company’s global revenue, for companies that abuse personal data. It also promises to increase the powers of Canada’s privacy commissioner, including the capacity to order a business to halt data collection. Among its new features is an enhanced ability to request the deletion of minors’ data, as part of heightened protections for that group.

The government also announced a new Artificial Intelligence and Data Act, which the government hopes will extend the CPPA’s guidance around algorithmic decision-making. It would demand that anyone developing “high-impact” AI systems ensure that any harm or bias is identified and mitigated.

Though the 2020 bill introduced significant fines and guardrails for the abuse of data collection, the bill was accused by many, including former privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien and new commissioner nominee Philippe Dufresne, as lacking teeth. In the two years since the bill was announced without being passed, other countries around the world have levied tech companies with significant fines for alleged data misuses – including Google in Spain and Meta’s WhatsApp in Ireland.

More to come.

